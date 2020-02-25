Harvey Weinstein Rushed to the Hospital After Complaining of Chest Pains

Harvey Weinstein has been rushed to the hospital after complaining of chest pains.

The disgraced movie mogul was on his way to the infirmary at Rikers Island but was rerouted and taken to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan on Monday, a representative for Weinstein told Variety. His lawyer Donna Rotunno told USA Today that Weinstein was suffering from high blood pressure.

Weinstein’s representative had no comment when contacted by PEOPLE.

The incident happened after a New York City jury found Weinstein, 67, guilty of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree and he was remanded to jail until sentencing.

Weinstein was found not guilty on three other charges, including predatory sexual assault.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Weinstein’s lawyers, Rotunno and Damon Cheronis, said, “While he was not convicted on the most serious charges, we are disappointed in the verdict and will be filing an appeal. There are issues in this trial that were extremely troubling, and they prejudiced Mr. Weinstein’s ability to have his case fairly judged.”

“…In the meantime, we are working on assuring that Mr. Weinstein is brought to Rikers’ Island ‘s North infirmary unit (NIU) at the Anna M Kross center complex or in protective custody so that he can get the best medical supervision and care possible.”

Weinstein’s health scare comes after his lawyer addressed the film producer’s health, explaining in December that he would be soon having back surgery.

The former Hollywood producer made headlines that month after he was pictured leaning on two men when appearing at a bail meeting — and at other times using a walker.

“I was dismayed to see all the press coverage incorrectly stating that Mr. Weinstein was trying to garner sympathy at his court appearance last week,” Rotunno said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

“Mr. Weinstein was in a serious car accident in August, which resulted in a concussion and has now necessitated the need for back surgery later this week. He has been using a walker to assist him as the back pain has increased. He wanted to leave the walker in the car, so it did not appear that he was looking for sympathy, as he is not. The press surrounding his physical condition is mean spirited and false.”

Although more than 80 women have claimed they were victimized by Weinstein, according to The New York Times, the charges in the Manhattan trial were focused on only two women: former production assistant Miriam “Mimi” Haleyi and aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

Another four alleged incidents occurring outside the reach or time frame to bring charges in New York but were put on the stand by prosecutors who hoped the women’s experiences would illustrate a pattern of predatory behavior by Weinstein.

The verdict, reached Monday morning by a jury of five women and seven men in State Supreme Court in Manhattan, means Weinstein could be sentenced to prison when he is sentenced at a later date.

Weinstein a producer behind 20 best-picture Oscar nominees — his five winners in the category include Shakespeare in Love, Chicago and The King’s Speech — had fiercely denied the allegations, countering that his sexual encounters with the two accusers in the New York case were consensual.

Weinstein’s prosecution followed two investigations published separately in October 2017 by the Times and The New Yorker magazine that propelled the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements against sexual assault in the entertainment industry and other workplaces.

