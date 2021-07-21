Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty to Sexually Assaulting Five Women in Los Angeles Area

Hollywood film producer and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty Wednesday to sexually assaulting five women in the Los Angeles area between 2004 and 2013.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney charged Weinstein, 69, with four counts each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery by restraint and one count of sexual penetration by use of force.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Weinstein appeared at the hearing in a wheelchair, wearing a brown jail jumpsuit and face mask, Associated Press reports.

"Anyone who abuses their power and influence to prey upon others will be brought to justice," District Attorney George Gascón said.

Weinstein's attorney could not be reached for comment.

Weinstein was extradited to Los Angeles from New York where he was serving a 23-year prison term after a jury found him guilty of criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree.

Weinstein is accused of raping a woman at a hotel in Beverly Hills between September 2004 and September 2005. He is also accused of raping a second woman on two separate occasions in November 2009 and November 2010 at a hotel in Beverly Hills.

Weinstein also allegedly sexually assaulted another woman at a Beverly Hills hotel in May 2010 and sexually assaulted two more women during separate incidents in 2013.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In his defense at his New York trial — and in his response to allegations of assault raised by more than 80 women that arose following 2017 exposés in The New York Times and The New Yorker — Weinstein, through his attorneys and spokespeople, has said that he only engaged in consensual sexual encounters.

"Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances," his spokesman said in a previous statement to PEOPLE, addressing a central claim made by some of his accusers.