Harvey Weinstein Faces Indecent Assault Charges in London
British authorities will charge Harvey Weinstein with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in London.
The alleged assault by the 70-year-old Hollywood film producer and convicted rapist happened in Aug. 2016, according to a news release issued Wednesday by England's Crown Prosecution Services.
"Charges have been authorized against Harvey Weinstein, 70, following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation," the release states.
Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York, after a jury found him guilty of criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree, stemming from assaults in 2006 and 2013, PEOPLE previously reported.
The disgraced movie mogul is also awaiting trial in Los Angeles, where he faces more sexual assault allegations.
According to The New York Times, a New York appeals court upheld Weinstein's conviction earlier this month, increasing the probability he will serve a considerable amount of time behind bars.
A lawyer for Weinstein said his legal team would request New York state's Court of Appeals to review the decision, the Times reports.
A spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Services said Weinstein must be formally charged at a police station, in England or Wales, per the outlet. A request for comment from CPS wasn't immediately returned.
PEOPLE'S request for comment from Weinstein attorney Barry Kamins also went unanswered.