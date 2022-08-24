Harvey Weinstein Granted Appeal More Than 2 Years After Sexual Assault and Rape Conviction

Harvey Weinstein has been granted an appeal 2 and a half years after he was found guilty of rape and sexual assault.

On Wednesday, a court spokesperson said Chief Judge Janet DiFore granted the 70-year-old fallen filmmaker the appeal in the New York State of Appeals, according to NBC News, ABC 7 New York and Reuters.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Weinstein insists he is innocent.

"I am so grateful to my attorneys for working hard and smart on this," he says. "Their hard work will help me prove my innocence in the end."

An attorney for Weinstein, Arthur Aidala, also tells PEOPLE "We are grateful that Chief Judge DiFiore acknowledged the substantial legal issues in this case and we are hopeful that the entire Court will find that Mr. Weinstein did not receive a fair trial and reverse his conviction."

He adds, "Mr. Weinstein has consistently maintained his innocence."

In February 2020, Weinstein was convicted of criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree, The New York Times reported at the time. He was acquitted on three other charges. The allegations stemmed from accusations by two women who said Weinstein assaulted them on separate occasions in 2006 and 2013.

Although more than 80 women claimed they were victimized by Weinstein, according to The New York Times, the charges in the Manhattan trial were focused on only two women: former production assistant Miriam "Mimi" Haleyi and aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

Another four women, whose alleged incidents occurred outside the statute of limitations to bring charges in New York, were put on the stand by prosecutors who hoped the women's experiences would illustrate a pattern of predatory behavior by Weinstein.

One month after his conviction, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

RELATED VIDEO: Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison After Rape and Sex Assault Convictions

Prosecutors had asked for the maximum sentence of 29 years for Weinstein. His legal team requested the minimum, which was five years. Prior to the 2020 hearing, the Manhattan District Attorney's office argued in a court filing Weinstein's sentence should reflect "the seriousness of defendant's offenses," CNN reported.

The Manhattan D.A.'s office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Weinstein's granted appeal Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in June Weinstein faced more charges, this time in London, for indecent assault.

The alleged assault happened in Aug. 2016, according to a news release issued Wednesday by England's Crown Prosecution Services.

"Charges have been authorized against Harvey Weinstein, 70, following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation," the release stated.

He is also awaiting trial in Los Angeles, where he faces more sexual assault allegations.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.