Harmony Montgomery's Father Charged with Her Murder

The 5-year-old New Hampshire girl went missing in December 2019. Her remains have still not been located

By
Published on October 24, 2022 04:39 PM
Harmony Montgomery
Harmony Montgomery. Photo: Manchester Police Department

More than two and a half years after Harmony Montgomery went missing from New Hampshire, her father was arrested and charged with her murder, officials announced on Monday.

Adam Montgomery, 32, has been accused of beating Harmony to death "on or about December 7, 2019," New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella announced during a press conference.

In addition to the second degree murder charge, Adam has been charged with falsifying physical evidence, abuse of corpse and tampering with witnesses or informants in connection with Harmony's death, Formella confirmed.

The 5-year-old was last seen in late 2019, but wasn't reported missing until December 2021 — two years after her disappearance. In August of this year, authorities announced that the search for Harmony had turned into a homicide investigation.

Harmony was last known to be living with her father and stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, and the couple's two other children, according to earlier reporting by PEOPLE.

Adam Montgomery
Adam Montgomery. Manchester NH Police

Adam and Kayla were both arrested in January 2022 and charged on multiple counts, but not in direct connection with Harmony's death. Adam's charges included felony second-degree assault, interference with custody and two charges of endangering the welfare of a child, according to earlier reporting by PEOPLE. Adam pleaded not guilty to these charges.

Adam will be arraigned on Oct. 25. It is unclear if he's retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf, and he has not entered a plea to the new charges against him.

"Today, I do want to again express my deepest sympathies to Harmony's family, friends and loved ones," Formella said during the press conference. "We understand that today's news, while significant for purposes of this investigation, is yet another difficult moment for those who loved Harmony and those who have followed this case."

Authorities have still not located Harmony's body. They are asking the public to provide information by calling or texting 603-203-6060.

Related Articles
Harmony Montgomery
Search for Harmony Montgomery Is Now a Homicide Investigation, Officials Say
harmony montgomery
Missing Girl Harmony Montgomery's Stepmother Declared a Fugitive, Then Arrested After No-Show at Court
Djeswende and Stephen Reid
N.H. Authorities Charge Man, 26, for Murders of Couple Who Went Missing After Taking a Walk
Jose Gomez-Alvarez, Cheyanne Porter
2 People Arrested After the Search For a Missing Child Leads to Discovery of Human Remains
Evelyn Mae Boswell
Authorities Reveal Disturbing Details of Toddler Evelyn Boswell's Death; Mom Claims She Died While Co-Sleeping
Harmony Montgomery
Missing N.H. Girl Harmony Montgomery Disappeared After Dad, Stepmom Were Evicted from Home: Police
Harmony Montgomery
Police Search Home Where Harmony Montgomery Lived with Dad, as Mom Attends Vigil for Missing 7-Year-Old
Harmony Montgomery
Stepmom of Harmony Montgomery, N.H. 7-Year-Old Who Wasn't Reported Missing for 2 Years, Faces New Charges
Harmony Montgomery
Father of Harmony Montgomery, Who Has Been Missing for 2 Years, Arrested on Multiple Charges
Kelsey Alyssa Small
Harmony Montgomery Update: Girlfriend of Missing N.H. Girl's Father Found Dead
Harmony Montgomery
Stepmom of Harmony Montgomery Is Arrested, Accused of Collecting Welfare for Missing N.H. Girl
Jermaine Lavanda Bass
Fla. Father Allegedly Kills Daughter, 5, Critically Wounds Son, 8, Moments After Mom Tucked Them into Bed
Kassandra Sweeney and her kids Benjamin and Mason killed in New Hampshire
Juvenile Arrested in Connection with Murders of New Hampshire Mother and Her 2 Young Sons
Amber Robertson; Amiah Robertson
Ind. Baby Vanished 3 Years Ago — Now Mom Is Arrested, and Ex-Boyfriend Is Co-Defendant in the Case
kayla montgomery
New Charges Filed Against Stepmom of Missing N.H. Girl Harmony Montgomery
University of West Georgia Instructor Charged With Killing 18-Year-Old Student, Anna Jones
College Crimes: 15 Shocking Cases That Ended in Tragedy