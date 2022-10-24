Harmony Montgomery's Father Charged with Her Murder

More than two and a half years after Harmony Montgomery went missing from New Hampshire, her father was arrested and charged with her murder, officials announced on Monday.

Adam Montgomery, 32, has been accused of beating Harmony to death "on or about December 7, 2019," New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella announced during a press conference.

In addition to the second degree murder charge, Adam has been charged with falsifying physical evidence, abuse of corpse and tampering with witnesses or informants in connection with Harmony's death, Formella confirmed.

The 5-year-old was last seen in late 2019, but wasn't reported missing until December 2021 — two years after her disappearance. In August of this year, authorities announced that the search for Harmony had turned into a homicide investigation.

Harmony was last known to be living with her father and stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, and the couple's two other children, according to earlier reporting by PEOPLE.

Adam Montgomery. Manchester NH Police

Adam and Kayla were both arrested in January 2022 and charged on multiple counts, but not in direct connection with Harmony's death. Adam's charges included felony second-degree assault, interference with custody and two charges of endangering the welfare of a child, according to earlier reporting by PEOPLE. Adam pleaded not guilty to these charges.

Adam will be arraigned on Oct. 25. It is unclear if he's retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf, and he has not entered a plea to the new charges against him.

"Today, I do want to again express my deepest sympathies to Harmony's family, friends and loved ones," Formella said during the press conference. "We understand that today's news, while significant for purposes of this investigation, is yet another difficult moment for those who loved Harmony and those who have followed this case."

Authorities have still not located Harmony's body. They are asking the public to provide information by calling or texting 603-203-6060.