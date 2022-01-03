Where Is Harmony? New Hampshire Girl, 7, Vanished in 2019 But Was Just Reported Missing Last Week
Police have not said who reported Harmony Montgomery missing
Authorities in New Hampshire are investigating the mysterious disappearance of a 7-year-old girl who was last seen in 2019 but only reported missing last week.
The Manchester Police confirmed Friday in a statement that they "received a report this week that Harmony Montgomery has not been seen since late 2019."
The little girl has not been seen since October of that year.
"The circumstances surrounding this prolonged absence are very concerning and are being thoroughly investigated," the statement continues.
Harmony was 5-years-old when she was last seen.
It was unclear who reported her missing.
Harmony stands 4 feet tall, and weighs 50 lbs. She is legally blind in her right eye, and wears eyeglasses.
According to the New Hampshire Union Leader, police were at Harmony's parents' home on Sunday.
Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg confirmed to the Union Leader and WMUR-TV his officers conducted a search of the home. Aldenberg would not release any further information about the case.
At this point, no arrests have been made connected to Harmony's disappearance.
Anyone with any information about Harmony's disappearance is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at (603) 668-8711 or the Manchester CrimeLine at (603) 624-4040.