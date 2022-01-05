The New Hampshire girl, 7, vanished in 2019 but was just reported missing last week

Father of Harmony Montgomery, Who Has Been Missing for 2 Years, Arrested on Multiple Charges

The father of missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery was arrested on Tuesday night two years after the girl's mysterious disappearance.

Harmony, then 5, was last seen in October 2019 when family services and police responded to her home. Authorities have now launched a nationwide search for the little girl.

PEOPLE confirms that Adam Montgomery, 31, was taken into custody on Tuesday on multiple counts. He has been charged with felony second-degree assault in connection with 2019 conduct against his daughter, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said in a statement. He has also been charged with one misdemeanor charge of interference with custody, and two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child pertaining to Harmony.

The arrest comes just days after new details emerged in the disturbing case.

In an interview with the The Daily Beast, Harmony's great-uncle, Kevin Montgomery, said that the little girl "looked like a scared puppy" the last time he saw her in 2019. Kevin said that he had been at Harmony's house during a family dispute that frightened the little girl.

After the dispute, Adam Montgomery blocked most of his family from any contact with the little girl. She has not been seen since.

On Dec. 31, 2021, authorities issued a "missing child" alert after learning of her disappearance. The Manchester police department has launched an investigation to find her. They have interviewed several members of Harmony's families for information about what might have happened to her.

Police say that Harmony stands 4 feet tall and weighs 50 lbs. She is legally blind in her right eye, and wears eyeglasses.

Authorities say that the investigation is ongoing. Adam Montgomery will be arraigned on Wednesday morning. He has not yet entered a plea, and arrest records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf.