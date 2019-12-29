Celebs and Politicians Left 'Heartbroken and Deeply Disturbed' After Hanukkah Celebration Stabbings

Image zoom J Scott Applewhite/AP/Shutterstock ; Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images; Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Political figures and Hollywood celebrities are sharing messages of support following the stabbing attack at a synagogue in Rockland County, near New York City, on Saturday evening.

Five people were celebrating Hanukkah at a Hasidic rabbi’s house in Monsey when they were stabbed by a suspect who burst into the party wielding a knife as long as “a broomstick,” authorities and witnesses said.

The suspect, Grafton Thomas, 37, fled the scene but was apprehended by police in Harlem.

The next day, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi expressed her condolences, tweeting, “Heartbroken and deeply disturbed by the stabbing in Monsey and the many recent anti-Semitic attacks in the NY metro area, especially during this holiday season. We must condemn and confront anti-Semitism and all forms of bigotry and hate wherever & whenever we see them.”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who spoke at a press conference, also tweeted, “I am horrified by the stabbing of multiple people at a synagogue in Rockland County tonight. We have zero tolerance for anti-Semitism in NY and we will hold the attacker accountable to the fullest extent of the law. NY stands with the Jewish community.”

Hillary Clinton also reacted to the tragedy on Twitter, writing, “I’m sending my prayers to the families and the community affected by last night’s horrific attack on a rabbi’s home in Monsey. We must all stand shoulder to shoulder to fight anti-Semitism and demand that our elected leaders do the same.”

The Big Bang Theory alumna Mayim Bialik noted that this was not the first instance that Monsey was attacked due to anti-semitism.

“But the attack last night – as the Chanukiah was lit – feels particularly terrifying and chilling especially in the context of the recent attacks against Jews all over the world,” she wrote. “I’ve been to Monsey. I’ve spent Shabbat there. I’m not really sure what’s happening. I mean I am. And I’m not. I don’t really know what to say right now. Tonight is the last night of Chanukah. A lot of light. A lot of potential. And always room for miracles. #Monsey #Chanukah.”

CNN host S.E Cupp reacted to the tragedy on Twitter, writing, “Heartbroken for #Monsey. Anti-Semitism is an awful, ugly scourge that isn’t locked in the past, but alive and active here and abroad. Hate is a sickness and nothing less than a national crisis.”

President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, also wrote on Twitter, “The vicious attack of a rabbi in Monsey, NY last night was an act of pure evil. As we pray for the victims, may the candles of Chanukah burn bright through this darkness.”

The president tweeted: “The anti-Semitic attack in Monsey, New York, on the 7th night of Hanukkah last night is horrific. We must all come together to fight, confront, and eradicate the evil scourge of anti-Semitism. Melania and I wish the victims a quick and full recovery.”

“I’m outraged by the knife attack in Monsey. We must confront this surge of anti-Semitic violence, prioritize the fight against bigotry, and bring people together – instead of dividing people up,” Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential nominee Bernie Sanders tweeted.

Andrew Yang, who is also running for the Democratic presidential nomination, wrote on Twitter, “My heart goes out to the victims in Monsey and the entire Jewish community. Anti-Semitism is a horrifying scourge that has no place in America. We must do all we can to prevent, punish and investigate these crimes and protect all who gather and worship in peace. We must do more.”

Senator Kamala Harris also condemned the anti-semitic acts. “Deeply saddened to hear of the attack in Monsey and keeping those injured in my thoughts. This was yet another vile act of anti-Semitism and it has no place in America. We must speak out and condemn this hatred whenever and wherever we see it,” she tweeted.

At approximately 10 p.m. Saturday, just as the Rabbi Chaim Rotterberg was about to light the Hanukkah candles inside the home, an intruder allegedly stormed into the party and began slashing people, police said.

The suspect allegedly pulled out a knife that was “almost like a broomstick,” witness Aron Kohn, 65, who attended the celebration, told reporters.

“I saw him stabbing people,” Kohn said, ABC News reported. “He injured a guy, he was bleeding [from his neck], he was bleeding in his hand, all over.”

Shortly after the attack, police arrested the suspect, who fled the scene in his car and was apprehended in Harlem, The New York Times reported.

Thomas had “blood all over him” when he was pulled over, a law enforcement source told CNN.

He was turned over to authorities in Rockland County.

Thomas has been charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of first-degree burglary, PEOPLE confirms.

It is unclear whether Grafton has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf. He pleaded not guilty to all charges, the Associated Press reported. Bail was set at $5 million.

The victims, all Hasidic Jews, were taken to local hospitals. Two victims are in critical condition, CNN reports. One of the victims is the rabbi’s son.

The stabbing is the latest anti-Semitic attack to hit the New York City area in two weeks.