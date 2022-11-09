Handgun Found Stuffed Inside Raw Chicken at Florida Airport, TSA Says

"The plot chickens as we barrel our way closer to Thanksgiving," a post on the TSA Instagram page reads

By
Published on November 9, 2022 01:43 PM
gun in a raw chicken
Photo: TSA/Instagram

Security officers at a Florida airport were in for a surprise when they found a handgun stuffed inside of a raw chicken that was packed in a traveler's luggage.

TSA announced on its Instagram page that TSA employees found the gun inside the raw bird at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The caption — which is full of chicken puns — reads:

"The plot chickens as we barrel our way closer to Thanksgiving. For us, it's a time to be thankful that our officers are always working around the cluck to keep you safe. Take for instance this 'hen you believe it?' find at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. We hate to beak it to you here, but stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just a baste of time. This idea wasn't even half-baked; it was raw, greasy, and obviously unsupervised. The only roast happening here is this poor packing choice!"

"Feather you like it or not, there are rules for traveling with guns and ammunition. So, don't wing it; roost over the proper packaging info through the link in our bio," the post reads.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to the TSA website, "meat, seafood and other non-liquid food items are permitted in both carry-on and checked bags," and "unloaded firearms in a locked hard-sided container" are only allowed to be transported as checked baggage.

The name of the traveler who tried to smuggle the gun through security has not been released, and it's unclear if charges have been filed at this time.

Related Articles
carry on luggage
The 5 Best Carry-On Luggage Pieces of 2022
MADISON CAWTHORN
Rep. Madison Cawthorn Cited for Illegal Gun Possession at N.C. Airport, Police Say
Best Away luggage travel bags
The 11 Best Away Luggage Products of 2022
TSA meth burrito
A Drug-Filled Burrito to a Chainsaw: TSA Reveals 10 Strangest Items Found by Security in 2021
Revolver Special Edition
The Magic Circle: Why The Beatles' 'Revolver' Is a Monument to the Collaborative Spirit
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner holds images standing in a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing at the Khimki City Court outside Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2022. Griner, a World Champion player of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury team was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after some hash oil was detected and found in her luggage, for which she now could face a prison sentence of up to ten years. US basketball player Brittney Griner attends hearing on drug charges, Moscow, Russian Federation - 27 Jul 2022
A Timeline of Brittney Griner's Detainment in Russia
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline
Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport
U.S. Customs Officer Charged with Allegedly Smuggling 40 Lbs. of Cocaine Through Airport
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Actors John Stamos (L) and Bob Saget
John Stamos Delivered a Heartbreaking Tribute to Bob Saget at His Memorial — Read His Full Eulogy
Demi Lovato at Disney;
Demi Lovato Spends Halloween in Disney World, Plus More Celebs at the Happiest Place on Earth
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
khloe kardashian and tristan thompson
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Relationship Timeline
Vlad Cherniavskyi
'Only My Sister Was Saying What We Were All Thinking: ' "We're Going to Die, We're Going to Die" '
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Compliments Food and Bathroom Lighting in L.A. Restaurant — Plus More Celeb Restaurant Sightings