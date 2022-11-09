Handgun Found Stuffed Inside Raw Chicken at Florida Airport, TSA Says

Security officers at a Florida airport were in for a surprise when they found a handgun stuffed inside of a raw chicken that was packed in a traveler's luggage.

TSA announced on its Instagram page that TSA employees found the gun inside the raw bird at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The caption — which is full of chicken puns — reads:

"The plot chickens as we barrel our way closer to Thanksgiving. For us, it's a time to be thankful that our officers are always working around the cluck to keep you safe. Take for instance this 'hen you believe it?' find at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. We hate to beak it to you here, but stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just a baste of time. This idea wasn't even half-baked; it was raw, greasy, and obviously unsupervised. The only roast happening here is this poor packing choice!"

"Feather you like it or not, there are rules for traveling with guns and ammunition. So, don't wing it; roost over the proper packaging info through the link in our bio," the post reads.

According to the TSA website, "meat, seafood and other non-liquid food items are permitted in both carry-on and checked bags," and "unloaded firearms in a locked hard-sided container" are only allowed to be transported as checked baggage.

The name of the traveler who tried to smuggle the gun through security has not been released, and it's unclear if charges have been filed at this time.