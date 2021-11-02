Texas Woman Allegedly Pointed Loaded Gun at a Trick-or-Treater Outside Her Home

Monica Ann Bradford was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she allegedly pointed a loaded gun at a child trick-or-treating outside of her home on Halloween

A Texas woman has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she allegedly pointed a loaded gun at a young trick-or-treater outside her home on Halloween.

According to a Facebook post from the Hays County Sheriff's Office, Monica Ann Bradford was yelling at trick-or-treaters walking outside of her Buda, Texas home on Sunday before she pulled out the weapon.

The sheriff's office said the 35-year-old woman "exited her residence with a loaded weapon and pointed it at a 7-year-old child who was walking in front of the residence." Law enforcement was called to the scene around 7:20 p.m.

Bradford was then taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a second degree felony charge. She was transported to Hays County Jail, where her bond was set at $10,000.

The sheriff's office said Monday that they were still conducting interviews following the incident, and did not have further information at the time.

Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.