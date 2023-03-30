17-Year-Old Who Was 'Most Loving and Outgoing Person' Was Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Woman, 18

Bryanna Barozzini is accused of fatally stabbing Halia Culbertson on Sunday, say police

By
Published on March 30, 2023 05:00 PM
Halia Culbertson
Halia Culbertson. Photo: GoFundMe

Authorities have charged an 18-year-old woman with murder in connection with the alleged killing of a 17-year-old girl outside of a convenience store, reports say.

Police in Columbus, Ohio, accused Bryanna Barozzini of fatally stabbing Halia Culbertson on Sunday, a news release reads.

During her Tuesday court appearance, Barozzini's defense attorney Robert Krapenc, argued the stabbing was an act of self-defense but declined to elaborate, WSYX-TV reports. Krapenc did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Barozzini is now out on $750,000 bond, Franklin County court records indicate.

Plea information wasn't immediately available.

Citing court records, The Columbus Dispatch reports witnesses told police Barozzini and Culbertson were allegedly involved in a fight inside of a convenience store that spilled out into the parking lot.

Barozzini allegedly stabbed Culbertson and fled the scene, court records state, the outlet reports.

Culbertson was rushed to a hospital but died shortly after.

Court records state Barozzini allegedly admitted to swinging a knife at the victim and was arrested at her home in Westerville, Ohio, per the Dispatch.

A GoFundMe launched to help defray funeral costs described Culbertson as "the most loving and outgoing person."

"She cared for all close to her and she was loved by all of us dearly," the fundraiser description reads.

Barozzini is due back in court April 6.

