Suspect in Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Allegedly 'Targeted' Victims: 'Workplace Violence'

The suspect allegedly used a legally obtained semi-automatic weapon to shoot "individuals that he targeted," the sheriff announced Tuesday

By
Published on January 24, 2023 02:09 PM
HALF MOON BAY, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: A San Mateo County sheriff deputy checks in FBI agents as they arrive at the scene of a shooting on January 23, 2023 in Half Moon Bay, California. Seven people were killed at two separate farm locations that were only a few miles apart in Half Moon Bay on Monday afternoon. The suspect, Chunli Zhao, was taken into custody a few hours later without incident. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty

The man suspected of killing seven people in Half Moon Bay, Calif., allegedly targeted specific individuals at his workplace, authorities announced.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said Chunli Zhao, 66, used a legally obtained semi-automatic weapon to shoot and kill "individuals that he targeted... What we know is this turned into a workplace violence incident, and he had an opportunity, we believe, to hurt other people, but he targeted individuals that he went after and pursued."

"He wasn't a red flag for us, nothing to put him on our radar," Corpus said, noting the suspect did not have a criminal history. "He was known to the individuals at his workplace because he was employed there."

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jeff Chiu/AP/Shutterstock (13732338b) Police tape is placed near the scene of a shooting, in Half Moon Bay, Calif. Multiple people were killed in two related shootings Monday at a mushroom farm and a trucking firm in a coastal community south of San Francisco, and officials say a suspect is in custody Northern California Fatal Shooting, Half Moon Bay, United States - 23 Jan 2023
Half Moon Bay shooting. Jeff Chiu/AP/Shutterstock

The deadly massacre unfolded Monday afternoon across two locations in Half Moon Bay, a rural Northern California community, with one shooting occurring at a mushroom farm and the second shooting at a nearby trucking facility.

About two hours later, Zhao, a farmworker, was taken into custody without incident outside of a San Mateo County Sheriff's substation in Half Moon Bay, where he was spotted sitting in his car.

In a statement obtained by The Washington Post, Aaron Tung, a spokesperson for Concord Farms, where both shootings took place, said, "We are shook, and very eager to gain more information from the authorities and their investigations. Our hearts are with the victims, their families and the Chinese American community — from Half Moon Bay to Monterey Park."

The names of those killed are being withheld pending next of kin notification, but Half Moon Bay Mayor Deborah Penrose told CNN many of the victims are believed to be of Asian descent. "We do know that some of the victims were Chinese, that the perpetrator was Chinese and that this was an agricultural community — they were agricultural workers."

Chunli Zhao
Chunli Zhao.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Jail records indicate Zhao faces charges of premeditated murder and first-degree attempted murder, in addition to a firearms enhancement.

He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

The shooting in Half Moon Bay comes on the heels of another brutal massacre in California's Asian community on Saturday that left 11 people dead in Monterey Park.

The day after that mass shooting, the suspect, Huu Can Tran, 72, fatally shot himself in a van as authorities closed in on him.

Related Articles
Members of the media and others gather around the front entrance to the Star Ballroom Dance Studio after police took down the crime scene tape in Monterey Park on Sunday, January 22, 2023 following the deadly shooting of 10 people at a ballroom late Saturday night.
Monterey Park Shooting: Coroner Identifies All 11 Fatal Victims
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock (13694852g) Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa Four Dead University of Idaho, Stroudsburg, United States - 03 Jan 2023
Will Bryan Kohberger Face Death Penalty if Convicted of Idaho Murders? Legal Expert Weighs In
Sean Penn attends CORE Gala 2022: A Gala Dinner To Benefit CORE's Crisis Response Efforts Across The World; Robin Wright attends the Netflix "House of Cards" FYSEE Event
Exes Sean Penn and Robin Wright 'Get Along Great' as They Spend Time Together Again: Source
Universal Globe
Performer at Universal Studios Hollywood Hospitalized After Waterworld Stunt Performance
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jeff Chiu/AP/Shutterstock (13732338b) Police tape is placed near the scene of a shooting, in Half Moon Bay, Calif. Multiple people were killed in two related shootings Monday at a mushroom farm and a trucking firm in a coastal community south of San Francisco, and officials say a suspect is in custody Northern California Fatal Shooting, Half Moon Bay, United States - 23 Jan 2023
7 People Killed in Half Moon Bay in California's Second Mass Shooting This Week: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'
Julian Sands Still Missing Nearly 1 Week After He Went Hiking on Deadly Mt. Baldy
Julian Sands' Family Issues Statement as Search Enters 11th Day and Another Hiker Goes Missing
Sean Penn, Robin Wright
Exes Sean Penn and Robin Wright Seen in Los Angeles Spending More Time Together
Powerball
Single Ticket Holder Who Won Record $2.04 Billion Powerball Last Year Hasn't Claimed Prize Yet
Brandon Tsay helped wrestle the gun away from the alleged shooter at a dance studio in Alhambra, California, 17 minutes after the Monterey Park shooting, police said
Hero Who Wrestled Gun Away from Monterey Park Shooter Speaks Out: 'Something Came Over Me'
Shooting at Louisiana nightclub that wounded 12 was ‘targeted attack’
12 People Injured in 'Targeted' Louisiana Nightclub Shooting: 'Not a Random Act of Violence'
Ellen Gilland, 76-Year-Old Woman Charged with Fatally Shooting Terminally Ill Husband in Murder-Suicide Pact
76-Year-Old Wife Charged with Fatally Shooting Terminally Ill Husband in Murder-Suicide Pact
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock (13730026q) Agents walk near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., . Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said California Shooting, Monterey Park, United States - 22 Jan 2023
Monterey Park Mass Shooting Suspect Was 72-Year-Old Man, Died from Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock (13730026q) Agents walk near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., . Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said California Shooting, Monterey Park, United States - 22 Jan 2023
10 People Killed, Others Injured in Mass Shooting in Southern California
In Memory of Keenan Anderson
Keenan Anderson's Estate Seeks $50 Million in Damages from City of L.A. After Police Use of Stun Gun
Buzz Aldrin Gets Married to Girlfriend Anca Faur on His 93rd Birthday: 'As Excited as Eloping Teens'. https://twitter.com/TheRealBuzz/status/1616600085441159168. Buzz Aldrin/Twitter
Buzz Aldrin Gets Married to Anca Faur on His 93rd Birthday: We're 'as Excited as Eloping Teens'
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=184899504899482&set=pb.100001383016055.-2207520000.&type=3 Telma Boinville
Oahu Man Brutally Murdered Cleaner and Kidnapped Her Daughter in Slaying That Rocked Hawaiian Island