Half Moon Bay Shooting: 6 of 7 Fatal Victims Identified

The victims have been identified as Zhishen Liu, 73; Qizhong Cheng, 66; Marciano Martinez Jimenez, 50; Yetao Bing, 43; Aixiang Zhang, 74; and Jingzhi Lu, 64

By
Published on January 25, 2023 03:47 PM
Merced Martinez places a candle at a memorial for victims of the mass shooting the day before in Half Moon Bay, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Photo: Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

Authorities have named six of the seven victims who died in Monday afternoon's mass shooting in Half Moon Bay, Calif., KRON-TV, KGO-TV, and the Los Angeles Times report.

The identities of the men and woman were released Wednesday.

They are:

  • Zhishen Liu, 73
  • Qizhong Cheng, 66
  • Marciano Martinez Jimenez, 50
  • Yetao Bing, 43
  • Aixiang Zhang, 74
  • Jingzhi Lu, 64

The identity of the seventh fatal victim is being withheld pending next of kin notification, the outlets report, citing the county coroner.

According to authorities, seven people were shot to death in what they allege was a targeted shooting fueled by workplace violence, perpetrated by alleged gunman Chunli Zhao, 66. One person was wounded in the shooting and is in stable condition.

Flowers and candles lie at a memorial for victims of the mass shooting a day earlier, in Half Moon Bay, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said Zhao, a farmworker like his victims, used a legally obtained semi-automatic weapon to shoot and kill "individuals that he targeted... What we know is this turned into a workplace violence incident, and he had an opportunity, we believe, to hurt other people, but he targeted individuals that he went after and pursued."

Said Corpus, "He was known to the individuals at his workplace because he was employed there."

The deadly massacre unfolded across two locations in Half Moon Bay, a rural Northern California community, with one shooting occurring at a mushroom farm and the second shooting at a nearby trucking facility.

HALF MOON BAY, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: A San Mateo County sheriff does paperwork at the scene of a shooting on January 23, 2023 in Half Moon Bay, California. Seven people were killed at two separate farm locations that were only a few miles apart in Half Moon Bay on Monday afternoon. The suspect, Chunli Zhao, was taken into custody a few hours later without incident. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Half Moon Bay shooting. Justin Sullivan/Getty

More than two hours later, Zhao was taken into custody without incident outside of a San Mateo County Sheriff's substation in Half Moon Bay, where he was spotted sitting in his car.

According to a news release, Zhao faces seven charges of first-degree murder and one charge of first-degree attempted murder. Each charge also includes a firearms enhancement.

It's unclear if Zhao entered a plea to the charges or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

