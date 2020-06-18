Officers allege Terron Jammal Boone fired at them first during Wednesday's fatal incident

Half-Brother of Man Found Hanging from Tree in Calif. Is Killed in Shootout with Police

On Wednesday, one week after the body of Robert Fuller was found hanging from a tree in Palmdale, California, the 24-year-old man's half-brother was killed in a police-involved shooting.

Terron Jammal Boone, whose age was not released, was struck by police gunfire during an incident in Rosamond, reports the Los Angeles Times, KCAL and FOX 11.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This afternoon I had to notify the sisters of Robert Fuller that their half-brother Terron Jammal Boone was killed by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in Kern County," Fuller family attorney Jamon Hicks said in a statement.

"At this time, until we receive all of the information, the family and their legal team doesn't have any further comment on this incident. The family respectfully asks that their privacy be respected," the statement concluded.

The Times reports the shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. in a parking lot in Rosamond, which is located about 20 miles north of Palmdale.

Lt. Robert Westphal of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told the paper the fatal shooting happened during a kidnapping and assault investigation being overseen by the department's major-crimes bureau.

Boone had been charged Tuesday with multiple criminal counts, including criminal threats, assault, false imprisonment and domestic violence, according to reports.

Westphal told the Times the detectives were trailing a car Wednesday; Boone was one of the passengers. When the deputies attempted a traffic stop, Boone allegedly exited the vehicle and fired at least five shots towards the detectives.

Deputies responded by firing at Boone, shooting him in the chest and killing him, said Westphal. The woman who was driving the car was also struck by a bullet; she suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, for which she was treated at a nearby hospital and released.

A 7-year-old girl who was in the car's back seat was not injured in the gunfire. It was unclear if the girl was related to either Boone or the car's driver.

On June 10, Fuller's body was found hanging from a tree near Palmdale City Hall. The first call about Fuller came in early Wednesday morning, and firefighters responded to the scene, pronouncing him dead.

Authorities initially deemed the death a suicide, but then ordered an autopsy under mounting public pressure, according to the New York Times and the Los Angeles Times.

Last Saturday, Fuller's sister, Diamond Alexander, spoke at a rally in Palmdale, saying it doesn't make sense her brother would kill himself.

"Everything that they've been telling us has not been right," she said. "We've been hearing one thing. Then we hear another. And we just want to know the truth. My brother was not suicidal. He wasn't."

Fuller's death remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has asked the state attorney general to conduct an independent review.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Fuller was the second black man in as many weeks to be found hanging from a tree in California.

Malcolm Harsch, 38, was found dead the morning of May 31, hanging from a tree near the library in Victorville.