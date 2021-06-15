Hailey Dunn vanished in 2010 and her remains were found in 2013

Tx. Cheerleader Vanished in 2010, and Mom's Then-Boyfriend Who Pleaded for Return Is Charged with Murder

Police have made an arrest in the case of Hailey Dunn, a 13-year-old Texas girl who vanished in 2010 and whose remains were found in 2013.

Hailey's mother's live-in boyfriend has been arrested on a charge of murder. According to online jail records, Shawn Adkins was arrested Monday. He is being held on a $2 million bond.

Hailey was reported missing on Dec. 28, 2010. According to police, Adkins told them that the girl was spending the night at a friend's house - but the friend later said she never planned to have Hailey over.

In 2013 - more than two years after her disappearance - Hailey's remains were found near Lake J.B. Thomas in Scurry County, Tx.

The body was about 20 miles northwest of the Hailey's hometown of Colorado City, ending years of intensive searches in and around Colorado City and surrounding fields and landfills. More than 100 billboards featuring Hailey's picture and information about the case were set up along interstates in Texas and other states.

Authorities had previously named Adkins as a person of interest in the girl's disappearance, but he was never charged until Monday.

At one point, authorities accused the girl's mother of lying about the whereabouts of Adkins, who was found at her home. Billie Jean Dunn pleaded no contest in June 2011 to making a false report to law enforcement and received a suspended 90-day jail term with probation.

During media appearances after Hailey's disappearance, both Dunn and Adkins pleaded for the girl's safe return.

It's unclear what new evidence pointed authorities to Adkins, but the girl's mother is speaking out about the arrest.

"I'm not really shocked at the news that it was Shawn," Dunn told BigCountryHomepage. "Of course you would've hoped it wasn't him because I stayed with him after she left, after Hailey went missing, but I'm not surprised, and I thank God that that person has been apprehended and is going to pay for what he did here on Earth."

"He's been free to do whatever he wants," Dunn continued, "and my family has suffered without Hailey. Hailey has missed out on graduation, on driving, on going to college, a career. I've missed out on so much."