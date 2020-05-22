Hagen Mills' Girlfriend Faces 'Long Road of Recovery' with Child After Actor Shot Her, Killed Self

Hagen Mills’s girlfriend suffered severe injuries when the actor shot her on Tuesday before killing himself, according to a fundraising page for her medical expenses.

The shooting in Mayfield, Ky., left 34-year-old Erica Price “with injuries that needed immediate and ongoing medical treatment,” according to the GoFundMe page.

“Erica has a small child to support, as a single mother. She will likely accumulate a series of expensive medical bills, and at this point it is unlikely she will return to work anytime soon,” the page reads.

Mills, 29, was an actor who appeared in the TV show Baskets and the 2020 horror film Star Light.

According to the Mayfield Police Department, Mills shot Price in the arm and chest as she entered her home. Prior to doing so, he had held Price’s mother and the daughter he shared with Price hostage.

The grandmother and child were not injured in the incident.

When police arrived shortly after 5:45 p.m., they were met by the injured Price outside. She told officers that Mills was still inside and had turned the gun on himself.

Price was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition. Mills, who lived in Graves County, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a motive is unclear.

The page asks for contributions and positive thoughts as Price recovers.