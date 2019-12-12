Mississippi Mother Says Hacker Accessed Ring Camera in 8-Year-Old Daughter's Room

A mother in Mississippi is speaking out after a hacker allegedly accessed a Ring camera that was in her 8-year-old daughter’s room.

Ashley LeMay tells PEOPLE that she bought a Ring camera for her daughter during a Black Friday sale last month. Less than a week later, on Dec. 4, her daughter heard a strange male voice talking to her through the camera.

In chilling video footage obtained by outlets including ABC News, The Washington Post and WMC-TV, LeMay’s daughter Alyssa can be seen walking into the room when strange music starts playing from the camera. A man’s voice then started talking to the girl.

“At first she was trying to figure out where the noise is coming from,” LeMay explains. “It’s a man’s voice. At first she thought it was her dad; you can see her walk out the door and say, ‘I can’t hear you,’ speaking to her father.”

LeMay wasn’t home at the time of the incident, and her husband was in the garage and unable to hear his daughter, who went back into the room.

According to the Post, the full video shows the male voice repeatedly using a racial slur and telling Alyssa to misbehave. LeMay tells PEOPLE that the voice also tried to convince her he was Santa Claus.

LeMay says her husband heard their daughter yell, “Mommy, mommy!” as the voice continued to talk to her, and he went into the room and discerned that their camera may have been hacked.

“I really thought he was just kidding because that’s my worst nightmare,” LeMay says. “I watched part of the video because I’m like, ‘Surely he’s just messing with me’ — and then I heard the voice and that was all I needed to hear.”

LeMay, who has four kids, says her daughter “was in shock” and “really confused” after the incident.

Ring did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but told WMC-TV in statement: “Customer trust is important to us and we take the security of our devices seriously. While we are still investigating this issue and are taking appropriate steps to protect our devices based on our investigation, we are able to confirm this incident is in no way related to a breach or compromise of Ring’s security.”

The statement continued: “Due to the fact that customers often use the same username and password for their various accounts and subscriptions, bad actors often re-use credentials stolen or leaked from one service on other services. As a precaution, we highly and openly encourage all Ring users to enable two-factor authentication on their Ring account, add Shared Users (instead of sharing login credentials), use strong passwords, and regularly change their passwords.”

LeMay maintains to PEOPLE that she “did have a secure network,” and adds that she doesn’t want to scare other parents with her story.

“There’s many reasons why people have cameras in a child’s room,” she says. “Mine being because my daughter has a history of seizures, that was the main reason I had it. Just realize it can happen to you.”

“The whole point of all this is to bring awareness,” she adds. “It’s not to scare anybody, but to bring awareness.”