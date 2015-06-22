Disabled Woman Who Faked Needing Wheelchair Will Return to Missouri to Face Murder Charges in Mom's Mysterious Death

A woman who police say faked a disability will return to Missouri to face murder charges in her mother’s mysterious death, PEOPLE has confirmed.

Gypsy Rose Blancharde was charged last week after police found her mother, Clauddinnea “Dee Dee” Blancharde, stabbed to death in bed at their Springfield, Missouri, home.

She was arrested in Wisconsin on June 15 together with her boyfriend Nicholas Paul Godejohn, nearly 600 miles from where the brutal slaying occurred.

Gypsy waived her right to challenge extradition in court on Friday, meaning she will return home to Missouri, according to WDJT. She and Godejohn have yet to enter pleas.

Friends first became concerned about Dee Dee after a disturbing post appeared on her Facebook account, which is shared with Gypsy. “That bitch is dead!” read the post.

The case is a bizarre one. Neighbors told police that Gypsy suffered from leukemia and muscular dystrophy and consequently needed a wheelchair.

But “in fact she can walk” without assistance, police told PEOPLE.

“Things are not always as they appear,” Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott said at a news conference Tuesday.

Godejohn allegedly told police that he stabbed Dee Dee to death at Gypsy’s request. They have both been charged with first-degree murder.

• Reporting by HARRIET SOKMENSEUR

