Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals How Fiancé Proposed While Visiting Her in Prison

In a new interview from prison, Gypsy Rose Blanchard spoke about her upcoming wedding and revealed how her fiancé proposed to her while visiting her in prison.

According to Blanchard’s exclusive interview with E!, the Missouri woman who murdered her mother after being forced by her for years to portray herself as terminally ill, her wedding is back on after being called off briefly.

Blanchard, who is working on obtaining her GED, tells E! her fiancé — who has been identified publicly only by his first name, Ken — began writing her letters of support after seeing the HBO documentary on her life and her mother’s murder, Mommy Dead and Dearest.

“It was pretty soon after that that we started talking on the phone. We would spend hours on the phone. I talked to him like I had known him my whole life and vice versa,” she explained.

In time, Ken was coming to visit her, she said.

“He came and it was kind of a funny story but within the first thirty minutes, he leaned over and gave me the most wonderful kiss of my whole life,” Blanchard recalls. “So it’s a prison visitation room, so the level of physical contact that is allowed is limited to holding hands and a brief hug, and a closed-mouth kiss. The kiss he gave me was quite passionate. I looked at him and was like, ‘I didn’t even know you liked me like that,’ and he said ‘Yeah, I have for a while.'”

The relationship continued to blossom, and in October, during a visit to the prison, Ken proposed.

“This was something we had discussed for a while, so it wasn’t out of the blue,” Blanchard said. “We bounced around the idea, we have a pretty solid thing going and we’re pretty sure this is what we want. So, on the October visit he held my hands close and told me how much I meant to him and he’s like, ‘I would really, really be honored if I could have your hand in marriage,’ and I said yes.”

Wants Dress to Be ‘Silky With Probably a Lot of Bling’

The couple is still planning the wedding, but say they will have a small ceremony in prison with a big one to follow once she’s released.

Thanks to Ken, Gypsy has a subscription to a bridal magazine, which is helping her decide on a dress, she said.

Blanchard tells the site she wants her dress to be “silky with probably a lot of bling. I watch ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ quite frequently, and I like the dresses that are kind of capped sleeves. I don’t need to pull off anything too long — I’m short, pushing 5 foot. So something simple, yet elegant.”

On Thursday, Blanchard’s stepmother, Kristy Blanchard, spoke to PEOPLE, saying she supports the union.

“They’re going to keep everything private from here on out because they want that normalcy and privacy,” Kristy Blanchard tells PEOPLE. “They have decided to get married when she gets out prison and we know when they will file for the marriage license and everyone finds out at least, they will be together to do an interview if they choose to do so.”

Kristy Blanchard says she adores Ken.

“When we were all together, you could just see the glow when he would look at her and you could feel that energy and that love and when he talks about her over the phone, I hear it, too” she explains. “He’s a great guy; he’s not in it for the wrong reasons. He loves her for who she is and he wants to build a life with her and he doesn’t care about her past — he cares about her future and I wish them the best and I support them, whatever path they choose.”

Blanchard is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the June 2015 stabbing death of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

This was the first romantic relationship Blanchard had been in since she dated Nicholas Godejohn, the man who killed her mother.

Godejohn, who was convicted of first-degree murder and is now in prison for life without parole, killed Dee Dee to help Blanchard escape her life of abuse.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.