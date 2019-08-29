Gypsy Rose Blanchard Back Together With Fiancé After Briefly Calling Off Engagement: Report

Image zoom Courtesy ABC News

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the Missouri woman who murdered her mother after being forced by her for years to portray herself as terminally ill, is back together with her fiancé after the pair briefly called off their engagement, InTouch reported exclusively.

On Wednesday, Blanchard’s stepmom, Kristy Blanchard, told InTouch, “They are back together.”

“[The] engagement is on, but [they’re] taking things slow and want to keep their relationship as private as possible,” Kristy Blanchard said.

Blanchard’s fiancé has only been identified publicly by his first name, Ken.

The couple had known each other for a year and a half before they started dating after meeting as pen pals while Blanchard was behind bars. They announced their engagement in April, and three months later, Blanchard, 28, was photographed alongside Ken.

“We really do like him and we hope to get to know him better,” Kristy told PEOPLE in July. “He loves Gypsy very much, and you can clearly see that when he talks about her and looks at her.”

Blanchard is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the June 2015 stabbing death of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

This was the first romantic relationship Blanchard had been in since she dated Nicholas Godejohn, the man who killed her mother. Godejohn, who was convicted of first-degree murder and is now in prison for life without parole, killed Dee Dee to help Blanchard escape her life of abuse.

In April, family friend Fancy Macelli told PEOPLE Blanchard and Ken were waiting to get married once she was released from prison.

