A shooting at a bar in central Mexico left 12 people dead on Saturday.

A group of gunmen entered a bar in the Guanajuato city of Irapuato this weekend, opening fire on customers and staff and killing six men and six women, the city's Secretary of Citizen Safety shared, per CNN.

The shooting, which also injured three other people in the bar, reportedly occurred around 8 p.m. local time Saturday. Authorities have not identified any suspects or motives in the incident.

Five of the six victims killed were found inside of the bar, while one body was discovered outside of the venue near a motorcycle, CBS News shares.

Now, the attackers involved in the shooting are being tracked by the state police, the army, the prosecutor's office and the National Guard. The Secretary of National Defense is also taking part in the search operation.

This marks the second mass shooting in the state in a month, after attackers killed 10 people in a pool hall in the state's Tarimoro municipality.

Just a week before the most recent shooting in Guanajuato, 20 people were killed in the southern Mexico state of Guerrero, including a mayor and his son on Oct. 5.

The latter attack occurred in broad daylight in the town of San Miguel Totolapan. A man claiming to be a Mexican drug cartel leader then claimed the mass shooting was directed toward him.

José Alfredo Hurtado, a leader of the Familia Michoacana cartel known as "The Strawberry," claimed the shooting was aimed at him when he was scheduled to meet with Mayor Conrado Mendoza and his father, a former mayor, per CBS.

He escaped before exiting his bulletproof vehicle after the gunmen opened fire, and said he has previously assisted in combating the Tequileros gang with the mayor. The gang took responsibility for the Oct. 5 shooting.

"We had set up this meeting with the mayor and his father, and the peace group they have," he said.

The gang is at odds with the Familia Michoacana gang in the region, according to Ricardo Mejia, Mexico's assistant secretary of public safety. The Familia Michoacana cartel was previously kicked out of the state of Michoacan by a vigilante movement, per CBS.

"This act occurred in the context of a dispute between criminal gangs," Mejia said. "A group known as the Tequileros dominated the region for some time; it was a group that mainly smuggled and distributed opium, but also engaged in kidnapping, extortion and several killings in the region."