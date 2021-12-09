Gunmen on Jet Skis Open Fire on Cancún Beach, Shoot into Sky 

Nobody was injured during the incident, which left beachgoers shaken

Beachgoers in Cancún were startled Tuesday when a group of men on jet skis opened fire into the sky, multiple outlets report.

"There were two guys and maybe even a third, who came in on jet skis, and what I saw was them shooting up into the sky," eyewitness Rick Lebassa, a tourist from Maine, told the Associated Press. "I did not see any shots coming in toward the shoreline."

According to Quintana Roo Chief of Police Lucio Hernandez Gutierrez, the men allegedly drove up to the beach and fired shots in the popular beach town's Hotel Zone. The jet skis were later located and seized by authorities.

Investigators believe the shooting may be drug cartel-related, NBC News reports. Two months earlier, two tourists were killed in Tulum, another popular vacation city in the coastal state, after being caught in crossfire between two rival gangs.

While nobody was injured, Tuesdays shooting has left vacationers in shock.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Andy Guyrich and Kerry Arms, from Minnesota, said that at first, people believed the shots were part of a show.

"There was a delayed reaction for about maybe five seconds, then everybody started scrambling and screaming and crying, and running," Arms said.

"We just had to hit the deck," Guyrich said.

However, the attack has not deterred some tourists from visiting again.