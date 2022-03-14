Gunman Sought in Series of Attacks on Homeless Men in N.Y.C. and D.C. That Left 2 Dead

Authorities in both cities are searching for the man they believe to be responsible for five unprovoked shootings targeting people without shelter

Investigators in New York City and Washington D.C. are working in tandem to find the man accused of five shootings in the past week that seemingly targeted homeless men. Two of his alleged victims died from their injuries.

Between March 3 and March 9, the man is believed to have shot three homeless people in D.C.'s northeast section on three different occasions, according to a news release by the Metropolitan Police Department of D.C. One victim, who was also stabbed and set on fire, was pronounced dead by first responders.

On the morning of Saturday, March 12, an unidentified man believed to be the same suspect allegedly shot a 38-year-old man in the arm while he was sleeping in Lower Manhattan, the release stated. Soon after, he was caught on surveillance video kicking a homeless man in N.Y.C.'s Chinatown district before shooting him in the head and neck. The first victim survived, but the second victim succumbed to his wounds and was not discovered for nearly 12 hours.

According to the news release, New York and D.C. authorities teamed up on the case after determining that due to evidence recovered at the crime scenes, common circumstances surrounding the shootings, and a similar M.O., they may be looking for the same suspect.

Following the crime spree, N.Y.C. Mayor Eric Adams and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser released a joint statement pleading for the communities' help in identifying the suspect and urging people without shelter to remain vigilant while the killer is at large.

"The two of us spoke about how our teams can coordinate and help one another, and we are calling on everyone in our cities to look at the images of the suspect and report any information, however small, that may be useful," the statement reads, in part. "The work to get this individual off our streets before he hurts or murders another individual is urgent. The rise in gun violence has shaken all of us and it is particularly horrible to know that someone is out there deliberately doing harm to an already vulnerable population."

It continues: "As our law enforcement agencies work quickly with federal partners to locate the suspect, we are also calling on unsheltered residents to seek shelter. Again, it is heartbreaking and tragic to know that in addition to all the dangers that unsheltered residents face, we now have a cold-blooded killer on the loose, but we are certain that we will get the suspect off the street and into police custody."

The past week's attacks come on the heels of widespread hysteria surrounding the homeless population after a slew of violent incidents, particularly in New York, have been attributed to people without housing.

In February Adams responded to reports of violence at the hands of homeless men by implementing a controversial "zero-tolerance" plan that ordered police officers to more closely monitor the subway system and prevent homeless people from seeking shelter on trains and in stations.

Now, New York Police Department officers are receiving additional orders to "proactively engage with apparently homeless individuals," according to an internal memo obtained by WABC. That instruction includes conducting wellness checks and offering shelter services, according to the outlet.

But some advocates for people experiencing homelessness aren't convinced that Adams is doing enough for at-risk populations in New York, claiming that his past directives have contributed to the villainization of homeless people.

"How many examples like this do we need to see before the City starts valuing the lives of homeless New Yorkers as much as the lives of those lucky enough to have homes?" said Jacquelyn Simone, policy director for the Coalition for the Homeless, in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "Despite the headlines, homeless New Yorkers are far more likely to be victims of violent crime than perpetrators."

"Instead of feeding into the dangerous narrative of homelessness as a blight — a quality of life issue for housed New Yorkers — Mayor Adams needs to recognize that his policies are placing them in harm's way," Simone continued. "Saturday's tragedy is an urgent reminder that many unsheltered New Yorkers choose to bed down in the subways because that is where they feel the most safe in the absence of housing and low-barrier shelters. Instead of subway sweeps, the City and State must immediately open the promised housing and Safe Haven beds so that unsheltered New Yorkers have a safer place to stay inside."

In Washington, advocates are equally disturbed by the latest violence against people without shelter that has invaded their community.

Ralph Boyd, CEO of So Others Might Eat, a D.C.-based organization that supports people struggling with homelessness and poverty, wants people to remember that "there are many paths and stories of how individuals and families can become homeless" and that housing status does not diminish their "dignity and worth as people."

"The effects of living unsheltered and not having an address bring even greater danger and dislocation to these underserved and vulnerable populations," Boyd tells PEOPLE.