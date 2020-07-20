Daniel Anderl, the 20-year-old son of Judge Esther Salas, was fatally shot while his father, attorney Mark Anderl, was injured

Gunman Who Dressed as FedEx Driver and Killed Son of N.J. Federal Judge Dies by Suicide: Reports

The man who allegedly dressed as a FedEx driver and killed the son of a New Jersey federal judge on Sunday has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, multiple outlets report.

Daniel Anderl, the 20-year-old son of Judge Esther Salas, was fatally shot while his father, attorney Mark Anderl, was injured during the shooting in the family's North Brunswick Township home. Salas was in the home's basement at the time of the shooting.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The death of the gunman, whose name has not been released, was reported by CNN, ABC, and the New Jersey Globe. Each outlet cites law enforcement sources.

ABC reports the unidentified person was found near Liberty, N.Y.

Image zoom Esther Salas, Daniel Anderl Rutgers; Daniel Anderl/Twitter

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Image zoom Esther Salas Rutgers University

One of Salas' neighbors, Marion Costanza, said the confrontation happened at about 5 p.m., according to The New York Times. Costanza spoke highly of the family, mentioning that Salas has previously expressed worries about being in danger because of her job.