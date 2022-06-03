On National Gun Violence Awareness Day, Survivors Share Their Heartbreaking Personal Stories

In January of 2020, six gun-violence survivors from around the country came together for a roundtable discussion in New York City, to talk about the shootings that forever altered their worlds and made them part of a club that no one wants to join. "It's so important to hear these stories because for every one of them, for every statistic," says Sara Macaluso, whose father died of a self- inflicted gunshot wound in 1992, "that's a family shattered."

"People get complacent because they think, 'Gun violence doesn't affect me,' but that's because it hasn't hit them yet," says Carolyn Tuft, who was wounded in a random Salt Lake City mall shooting in 2007 that also took the life of her 15-year-old daughter Kirsten Hinckley. "I'm doing this because I don't want anyone else to end up like me."

In honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day and Wear Orange Weekend, we re-share these heartbreaking stories.