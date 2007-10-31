Groups Call for Maximum Penalty Against Lane Garrison

A judge in Lane Garrison’s vehicular manslaughter case is expected to receive petitions signed by thousands recommending the maximum punishment for the former Prison Break actor at his sentencing on Wednesday.

The petitioners tried to deliver more than 3,600 signatures to Beverly Hills Superior Court on Tuesday but were told the judge preferred they be given to the prosecutor on Wednesday, CNS reports.

Garrison, 27, is facing a maximum term of six years and eight months in prison after pleading guilty in May to vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence and two other alcohol-related charges. The charges stem from a car accident last December that left 17-year-old Beverly Hills High School student Vahagn Setian dead and a 15-year-old girl injured.

Along with his manslaughter plea, Garrison admitted he provided alcohol to minors and that he registered a blood-alcohol level of over 0.15 percent on the night of the crash.

The sentencing was postponed in August when a judge ruled that Garrison should get a psychiatric evaluation to help decide his sentence.

At the August hearing, Garrison told the judge, “This is an out-of-body experience for me. I’m reminded of that night every day and I think about the bad decision I made. I am so sorry.”

The actor, who played Tweener on the FOX’s Prison Break, was driving his Land Rover SUV in Beverly Hills with three teenage passengers on the night of Dec. 2 when the vehicle struck a tree.

Garrison later recorded a two-minute public service announcement warning young people about drinking and driving.