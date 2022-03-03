Angel Botello Hernandez has been in a coma since Monday's incident

Group of Calif. Teens Accused of Pushing 15-Year-Old Boy into Oncoming Vehicle, Stealing His Skateboard

A California teen has yet to regain consciousness after he was pushed into the street and struck by a Tesla.

Police in Hemet have not released the name of the 15-year-old victim, but KTTV spoke to the boy's father, who identified him as Angel Botello Hernandez.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Angel sustained serious injuries Monday afternoon when a "group of young people" pushed him directly into the path of a white Tesla.

According to a statement from Hemet Police, Angel remains in critical condition, but "thankfully [is] expected to survive."

The statement indicates 911 calls started pouring into dispatch shortly before 4:30 p.m. "Callers indicated that a juvenile was hit by a car and was injured," reads the statement.

"Responding officers learned the victim was riding his skateboard along Stetson Avenue" when "a group of young people met him at the intersection" of Seven Hills Drive, "and a brief altercation ensued, resulting in the 15-year-old being pushed into traffic lanes."

At that very moment, a Tesla being driven by a 52-year-old male "struck the teen resulting in significant injuries."

The driver of the Tesla remained at the scene, and is not facing any criminal charges at this time.

"The group of young people fled the scene following this incident," it is alleged in the statement. "Hemet PD detectives are currently working on identifying them and their exact involvement in this seemingly senseless incident."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Angel's skateboard is missing, according to the report.

The boy's father told KTTV Monday's argument was about Angel's skateboard, and that the skateboard was stolen.

He told the station he has no idea why anyone would want to hurt his son.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have witnesses Monday's incident. They are also looking for any dash-cam video that may have recorded what happened.