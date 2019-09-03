Group Allegedly Held Popeyes Staffers at Gunpoint For Chicken Sandwiches

Image zoom Eric Gay/AP/Shutterstock

Houston police are searching for a group of men and women who held Popeyes staffers at gunpoint demanding chicken sandwiches.

On Monday night, police responded to a Popeyes restaurant after a group of three men and two women with a baby allegedly threatened staff over sold-out chicken sandwiches.

The group had attempted to order chicken sandwiches but were angered when they were told the sandwiches were sold out.

Southeast officers are at 7100 Scott. Male pulled a gun on employees of restaurant after they ran out of chicken sandwich. 202 pic.twitter.com/xC6jlmwJeD — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 3, 2019

One man pulled out a pistol and demanded the manager give him a sandwich, but when the manager told him they didn’t have any more, the group left in a blue SUV.

“It was more of an aggravated assault because he was displaying a weapon and threatened employees,” said Lt. Larry Crowson with Houston Police said, according to ABC13.

The station reports the group had a baby with them.

“He could have shot someone [because of] a chicken sandwich,” one customer, Fredrick Taylor, told ABC13. “Somebody could have lost their life because they ran out of chicken sandwiches.”

No one was injured and police are going through security camera footage to identify the suspect.