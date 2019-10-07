Groom-to-Be Allegedly Sexually Assaults Bridesmaid 2 Days Before Wedding

Image zoom Daniel Carney LinkedIn

Two days before his wedding, a 28-year-old Pennsylvania man allegedly sexually assaulted one of his future wife’s bridesmaids before he was stopped when his wife walked in, PEOPLE confirms.

A probable cause affidavit states the alleged assault took place on August 30, after a day spent drinking and rafting on the Delaware River with the entire bridal party.

The affidavit alleges Daniel Carney, of Stroudsburg, grabbed one of the bridesmaids while she was intoxicated, pulling her into the men’s locker room at the Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort in Shawnee on Delaware.

The woman, 29, reported the alleged assault the day after the wedding, alleging to state police that Carney had assaulted her in the locker room’s shower.

Carney allegedly told investigators he was highly intoxicated on the night of the alleged assault, according to the affidavit.

The woman said she lost consciousness because of her intoxication and woke up to a sharp pain as Carney allegedly bit her and groped her. She said she lost consciousness again, and alleged she woke up to find Carney on top of her.

According to the affidavit, Carney’s now-wife interrupted the alleged assault and started reprimanding him. A fight between the couple ensued in the resort’s parking lot, but they got married two days later, the affidavit states.

Police reviewed surveillance footage that allegedly corroborated aspects of the alleged victim’s account.

Additionally, detectives reviewed text messages Carney allegedly sent to the alleged victim, asking both for her forgiveness and that she take emergency day-after contraception.

“I wanted to apologize again for everything,” he wrote in a message, the affidavit states. “Can we please just be as happy as possible for [the bride] today? Mistakes are behind us and I just need total closure before I do this [that is] why I’m sending this. I’m as happy as ever to marry [the bride] and I know this is terrible as well but my d— was out in the shower. We never did do it but would you consider taking plan b to make damn certain just in case? There is almost no chance but still. Please tell me yes I’m begging you.”

Carney was charged last week with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of an unconscious person, simple assault and indecent assault.

He has yet to appear in court to plead to the charges.

Attempts to reach him were unsuccessful Monday. It was unclear if he has a lawyer.

He has not been arraigned yet, police said.