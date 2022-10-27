A groom was gunned down just moments after his wedding in Mexico — and authorities believe the shooting was a case of mistaken identity.

According to El Universal, Marco Antonio Rosales Contreras, 32, was shot on Saturday after leaving his wedding ceremony at the Nuestra Señora de La Candelaria church in Caborca, Mexico. The shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m.

Witnesses told authorities that a single gunman approached and shot at Marco Antonio several times while his new wife looked on in horror. He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead while in transit.

Video footage seen by PEOPLE appears to show his new wife being escorted away from the church while crying. Her white wedding dress was spattered with blood. She appeared to be unhurt physically.

Imagen Noticias

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Investigators now believe the gunman may have targeted the wrong person, and did not mean to kill Marco Antonio, who worked as a computer systems engineer.

"Investigations indicate that the attack against Marco Antonio was directed towards another individual who was also getting married at the same time in a different nearby city," the local prosecutor's office says in a statement.

A motive for the shooting was not disclosed, but Caborca is home to an infamous drug cartel in Northwest Mexico.

Authorities continue to investigate the shooting. No suspects have been named in the attack.