Groom Injured After Golf Cart Struck Is Now Home, Has 'Unimaginable' Task of Planning Bride's Funeral

Aric Hutchinson sustained multiple broken bones to his legs and vertebrae from the deadly crash that killed his wife, Samantha Miller, moments after their wedding

By
Published on May 10, 2023 04:03 PM
Samantha Hutchinson and Aric Hutchinson
Aric Hutchinson and Samantha Miller. Photo: Go Fund Me

The family of the groom seriously injured in a golf cart crash caused by an alleged drunk driver moments after saying "I do" is now home from the hospital, according to his family.

According to a GoFundMe organized to help defray his medical costs, Aric Hutchinson sustained multiple broken bones to his legs and vertebrae, in addition to brain bleeds stemming from the deadly crash that killed his wife, Samantha Miller, immediately following their Folly Beach, S.C., wedding reception April 28.

Miller, 34, died on the scene from blunt force injuries sustained in the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal previously told PEOPLE in a statement. She was still wearing her wedding dress.

Three other passengers were also injured.

Now, "while trying to come to terms with the loss of his beautiful wife," Hutchinson, 36, "is doing the unimaginable of planning Sam's funeral along with her family," a GoFundMe update written by his mother reads, in part.

"We are missing Sam more than anything, she instantly fit into our family from the first day Aric and Sam met, she was everything to my son and changed him for the better. She could light up a room with her presence and had an ease about her. They shared many hopes and dreams for their future including children and building a house," the update states.

A crash in Folly Beach, S.C. killed Samantha Hutchinson and seriously injured her new husband, Aric Hutchinson
Samantha Miller. GoFundMe

The alleged drunk driver, Jamie Lee Komoroski, is charged with one count of reckless homicide and three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily harm. She remains in custody, according to online court records. It's unclear if she has entered a plea.

According to FOX News, Komoroski, 25, hired attorneys Nathan S. Williams and Christopher S. Gramiccioni to defend her in court.

In a statement obtained by the outlet, Williams and Gramiccioni said, "We cannot fathom what the families are going through and offer our deepest sympathies. We simply ask that there not be a rush to judgment. Our court system is founded upon principles of justice and mercy, and that is where all facts will come to light."

