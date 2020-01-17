Groom Gets Probation After Assaulting Teen Waitress at His Wedding

Image zoom Matthew Aimers KYW NewsRadio

A groom who was escorted out of his own wedding reception in handcuffs after being accused of sexually assaulting a teenage waitress has received probation.

On Thursday, Matthew Aimers, 32, pleaded guilty to two counts of simple assault, indecent exposure and disorderly conduct, and he was sentenced to six years of probation, reports The Philadelphia Inquirer. The plea deal, which was reached in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, dropped the remaining charges.

Aimers, who is originally from New Jersey, had been charged with indecent assault, indecent exposure, imprisonment of a minor and harassment in February, following the incident that occurred at the Northampton Valley Country Club on Nov. 24, 2018.

“The victim in this case was highly traumatized by what he did to her,” Assistant District Attorney Megan Hunsicker told the Inquirer. “His actions were inappropriate and unwarranted. This conviction will, I hope, provide her with a resolution that allows her life to move on.”

Aimers, according to an affidavit of probable cause for his arrest obtained by the Inquirer, asked the waitress if they could “go outside and make out” during his wedding reception. He told the teen girl that they could do “whatever” she wanted.

When the waitress turned down his advances, Aimers followed her into the women’s bathroom and allegedly forced her into an empty stall, the affidavit says.

Police say the waitress told them he started kissing her against her will before trying to unbutton her pants and then exposed himself, KYW News Radio 1060 reported.

When the girl tried to break free, Aimers allegedly offered her $100, the affidavit said.

Police were later called to the scene, where they found Aimers “pushing and punching people,” according to the affidavit.

An attorney for Aimers told the Bucks County Courier Times that prior to the agreement — which was made after prosecutors consulted the victim — Aimers was ready to go to trial.

“We were absolutely prepared to defend the case and proceed to trial,” said Aimer’s representation. “However, once we obtained a guarantee of no incarceration, no felony conviction and no registration requirements, we opted to resolve the case so Matt could immediately move forward with his life.”

Aimers’ attorney — who added that his probation could be reduced if Aimers remains compliant with his probation — said Aimers and his wife are “strong as ever” amid the court proceedings: “He and his wife are as strong as ever, she remains his most dedicated supporter.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to online.rainn.org.