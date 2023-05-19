S.C. Groom Doesn't Remember Fatal Golf Cart Crash Caused by Alleged Drunk Driver that Killed Bride

Aric Hutchinson opened up on 'Good Morning America' about the tragic death of his new wife, Samantha Miller

By Nicole Acosta
and
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 19, 2023 01:30 PM
A crash in Folly Beach, S.C. killed Samantha Hutchinson and seriously injured her new husband, Aric Hutchinson
Aric Hutchinson and Samantha Miller. Photo: GoFundMe

The widowed husband of a South Carolina woman who was killed by an alleged drunk driver just hours after the pair exchanged vows says he doesn't remember the fatal golf cart crash.

"I remember waking up — just kind of foggy, out of sorts — and I could see my mom's face," Aric Hutchinson recounted in a tearful segment that aired on Good Morning America Friday.

"You could tell that something was wrong. And I asked her, 'Where's Sam, where's Sam?' And that's when she told me about the incident and that Sam didn't make it."

Hutchinson's late wife, Samantha Miller, 34, died on April 28 in Folly Beach when the golf cart she was riding in with her husband and two others was hit from behind and thrown "over 100 yards and rolled several times," according to a GoFundMe page.

Hutchinson, 36, suffered two broken legs and broken bones in his face and back, among other injuries. He has had multiple surgeries since. The two other family members hurt in the wreck have survived.

"I'm still trying to wrap my head around it," added Hutchinson, of his wife's death. "That night going on an all time high to an all time low. It's pretty rough to comprehend. ... We had family, friends, from all over the country — everywhere there. And everyone was just so happy. She was so happy. It was [one of the best nights of my life]."

Samantha Hutchinson and Aric Hutchinson
Aric Hutchinson and Samantha Miller. Go Fund Me

The suspected drunk driver, 25-year-old Jamie Lee Komoroski, was said to have been driving 65 mph in a 25 mph. zone before slamming into the golf cart. Her blood alcohol level was allegedly 0.261 percent, more than three times the state's legal limit.

She has been charged with one count of reckless homicide and three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily harm. She remains in custody, according to online court records. It's unclear if she has entered a plea.

Earlier this week, Hutchinson filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Komoroski and several restaurants and bars where the driver had been "bar hopping" in the hours leading up to the deadly crash, records reviewed by PEOPLE show.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"Despite being noticeably and visibly intoxicated at each of these establishments," the lawsuit said, "Jaime Komoroski continued to be served, provided, and/or allowed to consume alcohol in each of them."

Asked on GMA if he had anything to say to the driver, Hutchinson said no. "I can't right now," he said. "She stole something. She just, she stole an amazing human being who should not have been taken."

Related Articles
judith-ann-neelley.jpg
Ala. Killer Judith Ann Neelley 'Murdered for Sheer Sport' Along with Husband. She's Now Eligible for Parole
Samantha Hutchinson and Aric Hutchinson
S.C. Groom Recalls Last Words His Wife Said Before She Was Killed by Alleged Drunk Driver on Wedding Night
Samantha Hutchinson and Aric Hutchinson
Grieving S.C. Groom Sues Suspected Drunk Driver and Bars for Bride's 'Preventable' Death
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l4yyxYdKYIs Brother speaks out after using slingshot to prevent sister's kidnapping UpNorthLive 7.62K subscribers Subscribe 7 Share Download Save 404 views May 17, 2023 A 13-year-old is being congratulated by his community after he stopped his sister's would-be kidnapper, armed only with a slingshot.
Mich. Teen Who Used His Slingshot to Save His 8-Year-Old Sister from Alleged Kidnapper Speaks Out
Arthur C. Jensen, Adara Bunn
An Ill. Man Lured a Teen to His Home with the Promise of 'Disney' Cups. Then He Strangled Her to Death
Norelis Mendoza, A South Jersey mom who was reported missing on Mother’s Day was found dead in North Jersey
N.J. Mom Reported Missing on Mother's Day Is Found Dead on Roadside After '4 Days of Agony,' Says Family
17yo Shot Outside D.C. High School
Teen, 17, Killed in Shooting Outside of Washington, D.C., High School: Police
Lori Vallow Daybell mugshot. Credit: Madison County Jail.
Lori Vallow Daybell Juror Says He 'Put a Face to Evil' During Child Murderer's Trial
Desiree Rivas
17-Year-Old Cheerleader Shot to Death After Leaving House Party: 'Our Hearts Are Broken into a Million Pieces'
97-year-old Gwendolyn Schofield, and 73-year-old Melody Ivie.
Teen Murders 3 Elderly Women in 'Purely Random' New Mexico Shooting: 'Such a Tragic Event'
Lori Vallow Daybell mugshot. Credit: Madison County Jail.
Breaking: Lori Vallow Daybell Indicted for Allegedly Conspiring to Kill Her Niece's Husband in Arizona
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Megan Dauphin today in connection to the death of her baby on September 2, 2020
Fla. Mother Gets 30 Years for Leaving Baby to Die in Hot Truck for 4 Hours
Meghan Markle at Women of Vision Awards
N.Y.C. Mayor Slams Paparazzi After 'Near Catastrophic Car Chase' Involving Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock (13694852g) Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa Four Dead University of Idaho, Stroudsburg, United States - 03 Jan 2023
Bryan Kohberger Indicted in Idaho Student Murders Case, Will Enter a Plea on Monday
Madeline Molina Pantoja
Texas Woman Overheard Arguing with Man Vanished a Week Ago Leaving Phone, Car Keys & Dog Behind
Kayla-Unbehaun
Father of Missing Girl Found After 'Unsolved Mystery' Tip 'Overjoyed': 'As We Get to Know Each Other Again'