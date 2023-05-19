S.C. Groom Doesn't Remember Fatal Golf Cart Crash Caused by Alleged Drunk Driver that Killed Bride

The widowed husband of a South Carolina woman who was killed by an alleged drunk driver just hours after the pair exchanged vows says he doesn't remember the fatal golf cart crash.

"I remember waking up — just kind of foggy, out of sorts — and I could see my mom's face," Aric Hutchinson recounted in a tearful segment that aired on Good Morning America Friday.

"You could tell that something was wrong. And I asked her, 'Where's Sam, where's Sam?' And that's when she told me about the incident and that Sam didn't make it."

Hutchinson's late wife, Samantha Miller, 34, died on April 28 in Folly Beach when the golf cart she was riding in with her husband and two others was hit from behind and thrown "over 100 yards and rolled several times," according to a GoFundMe page.

Hutchinson, 36, suffered two broken legs and broken bones in his face and back, among other injuries. He has had multiple surgeries since. The two other family members hurt in the wreck have survived.

"I'm still trying to wrap my head around it," added Hutchinson, of his wife's death. "That night going on an all time high to an all time low. It's pretty rough to comprehend. ... We had family, friends, from all over the country — everywhere there. And everyone was just so happy. She was so happy. It was [one of the best nights of my life]."

Aric Hutchinson and Samantha Miller. Go Fund Me

The suspected drunk driver, 25-year-old Jamie Lee Komoroski, was said to have been driving 65 mph in a 25 mph. zone before slamming into the golf cart. Her blood alcohol level was allegedly 0.261 percent, more than three times the state's legal limit.

She has been charged with one count of reckless homicide and three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily harm. She remains in custody, according to online court records. It's unclear if she has entered a plea.

Earlier this week, Hutchinson filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Komoroski and several restaurants and bars where the driver had been "bar hopping" in the hours leading up to the deadly crash, records reviewed by PEOPLE show.

"Despite being noticeably and visibly intoxicated at each of these establishments," the lawsuit said, "Jaime Komoroski continued to be served, provided, and/or allowed to consume alcohol in each of them."

Asked on GMA if he had anything to say to the driver, Hutchinson said no. "I can't right now," he said. "She stole something. She just, she stole an amazing human being who should not have been taken."