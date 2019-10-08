Pa. Groom Accused of Sexual Assault Allegedly Begged Bridesmaid to Take Morning-After Pill

Image zoom Daniel Carney LinkedIn

Hours before his wedding, a 28-year-old Pennsylvania man allegedly texted the bridesmaid he’s accused of sexually assaulting and begged her to take emergency contraception, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

New husband Daniel Carney, a resident of Stroudsburg, was charged last week with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of an unconscious person, simple assault and indecent assault for an alleged incident that occurred two days before his nuptials.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Carney allegedly sexually assaulted one of his future wife’s bridesmaids on August 30, following a pre-wedding celebration that involved drinking and rafting on the Delaware River.

But the affidavit alleges that, when confronted by police about his alleged crime, Carney insisted he was the victim, and that he “felt like he was taken advantage of by the victim.”

However, he later amended his account, allegedly admitting he grabbed the alleged victim — who is 29 — by the arm and pulled her into the men’s locker room at the Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort in Shawnee on Delaware, where the alleged assault occurred.

Investigators were able to obtain surveillance footage that allegedly corroborates aspects of the alleged victim’s account.

In addition, police reviewed text messages that Carney had allegedly sent to the woman asking for her forgiveness and requesting she take emergency contraception.

“I wanted to apologize again for everything,” he wrote in the text, the affidavit states. “Can we please just be as happy as possible for [the bride] today? Mistakes are behind us and I just need total closure before I do this [that is] why I’m sending this. I’s as happy as ever to marry [the bride] and I know this is terrible as well but my d— was out in the shower. We never did do it but would you consider taking plan b to make damn certain just in case? There is almost no chance but still. Please tell me yes I’m begging you.”

The alleged assault was reported to police the day after the wedding. The bridesmaid told state police Carney had assaulted her in the locker room’s shower.

The woman said she lost consciousness because of her intoxication and woke up to a sharp pain as Carney allegedly bit her and groped her. She said she lost consciousness again, and alleged she woke up to find Carney on top of her.

According to the affidavit, Carney’s now-wife interrupted the alleged assault and started reprimanding him. A physical fight between the couple ensued in the resort’s parking lot, but they got married two days later, the affidavit states.

Carney allegedly admitted to investigators he was highly intoxicated on the night of the alleged assault, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit further alleges investigators were listening in on a call between Carney and the alleged victim. During the call, Carney allegedly admitted he touched the woman’s genitals.

“He stated that they did not have actual sex, but repeatedly told her he was sorry, specifically repeating that it was all his fault,” reads the affidavit.

He has yet to plead to the charges in court, and attempts to reach him were unsuccessful Tuesday.

Information on his lawyer was unavailable.

Carney posted $100,000 bail for his release.