Cashier Fatally Shot, Off-Duty Deputy Injured Over Face Mask Argument at Georgia Grocery Store: Officials

Gunfire erupted at a supermarket in Decatur, Georgia, on Monday after a male customer "got into an argument with a cashier about his face mask," according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation

A supermarket cashier is dead and an off-duty sheriff's deputy has been injured after a shooting erupted over a face mask dispute at a Georgia grocery store, according to law enforcement officials.

The incident occurred on Monday around 1:10 p.m. at the Big Bear Supermarket in Decatur when a male customer - identified by authorities as 30-year-old Victor Lee Tucker, Jr. - was checking out items and "got into an argument with a cashier about his face mask," according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

"Tucker left the store without making his purchase, but immediately returned inside," a statement from the bureau read. "Tucker walked directly back to the cashier, pulled out a handgun and shot her."

Tucker then allegedly began shooting at a DeKalb County Sheriff's deputy "who was attempting to intervene while working off-duty at the supermarket," officials said.

The deputy, who has not been identified, returned fire and both were injured in a shootout, according to the bureau.

Responding officers from the DeKalb County Police Department arrested Tucker as he was "attempting to crawl out the front door of the supermarket," officials said.

The cashier, whose name has not been released, was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the GBI. Tucker was taken to the same facility in stable condition.

Officials said the deputy was treated for his wounds at Atlanta Medical Center, while a second cashier who had been grazed by a bullet received medical treatment at the scene.

In a news conference on Monday afternoon, DeKalb County Sheriff Melody M. Maddox said the deputy is a retired 30-year veteran with the DeKalb County Police Department who is now working as a reservist at the sheriff's office.

The supermarket's owner told WSB-TV that he hired the deputy as security to help enforce the store's mask policy, though Maddox noted to reporters during the press conference that investigators "don't know at this time" if the alleged gunman had been wearing a protective face mask.

According to GBI, police will be taking arrest warrants for Tucker.