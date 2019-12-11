Las Vegas Woman Stabs Ex-Girlfriend’s New Boyfriend to Death with Tweezers: Reports

Image zoom Grissel Gonzaga Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

A Las Vegas woman has been arrested after allegedly killing her ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend, multiple outlets report.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, 29-year-old Grissel Gonzaga was arrested following the attack on Saturday. The outlet reports that police believe Gonzaga broke into her ex-girlfriend’s Las Vegas home and found her in bed with her new boyfriend, Travis Smith. Police reportedly said Gonzaga and her ex-girlfriend had broken up a few months previously.

KLAS-TV reports that Gonzaga forced her way into the home through a sliding glass door. Police said a “struggle ensued” when she found the couple together, the outlet reports.

Gonzaga’s ex-girlfriend, Alexa Incadella, said she was punched in the face and stabbed with a long bread knife, according to KLAS-TV. Incadella also reportedly said Smith was stabbed with a pair of tweezers and suffered head injuries.

The Associated Press reports that Gonzaga allegedly stabbed Smith with a sharp object similar to tweezers, choked him and stomped on his head. Smith was left unconscious after the attack.

Incadella was treated on the scene, while Smith was transported to a local hospital, according to KLAS-TV. Smith died from his injuries at the hospital, the outlet reported.

Jail records show that Gonzaga was charged with open murder, burglary, attempted murder and domestic battery with use of a deadly weapon.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.