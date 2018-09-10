Former Crew Member on NBC's Grimm Gets 30 Years for Rapes and Sex Assaults Involving 11 Victims

A former crew member on NBC’s long-running supernatural drama Grimm has pleaded guilty to multiple rapes and sex assaults involving 11 women and children and committed over nine years in the Portland, Oregon, area, PEOPLE confirms.

Thomas Oliver, 37, was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison for the crimes, which the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says he committed against women who were friends or acquaintances and included those with whom he connected on a website and a dating app. Six of the victims were reportedly underage.

None of the victims identified by law enforcement were affiliated with Grimm, which ran for six seasons from 2011 to 2017 and was filmed in the Portland region, prosecutor spokesman Brent Weisberg tells PEOPLE.

“It’s taken many long and difficult years to get to this day,” one survivor of Oliver’s assaults said in her victim impact statement, according to the district attorney’s office. “In my mind, this sentence is for everyone you have ever hurt whether their names are on a piece of paper or not.”

Another survivor said: “You took things from us that you have no right to take, and now we are taking your freedom from you. … I don’t call you a monster. I have sympathy for monsters. Monsters are created by nature or circumstance. Yours is not a sickness of mind or body. It’s a sickness of character.”

Standing before the judge in a Portland courtroom on Friday, Oliver said, “I’d like to express my godly sorrow to the court, the community of Portland and my victims,” according to a video posting of his statement on OregonLive.com.

“I would like to ask to be forgiven by those who I have harmed,” Oliver continued. “To all of my victims, my prayer is for restorative healing in each life that I have caused hurt.”

Senior Deputy District Attorney JR Ujifusa, who prosecuted this case, called Oliver “a coward and a predator” who “used alcohol as a weapon.” Ujifusa added during the sentencing hearing: “He preyed on women who were young and vulnerable and women he purchased to use as objects for his own satisfaction.”

Oliver’s public defender, DeAnna Horne, says Oliver has been in a 12-step program for sex addiction during his incarceration following his May 2017 arrest. She says he accepted a plea deal to avoid further harm that a trial would inflict on all those involved.

“It’s often easy to see these kinds of cases from the standpoint of the victims alone, and while I understand their pain and I appreciate their bravery in coming forward, the other people hurt by Mr. Oliver’s actions are his family,” Horne tells PEOPLE. “It was very painful for them to go through this entire process. He had decided that he had caused enough pain to his victims and also to his aging parents. He needed to take responsibility for what he had done and essentially just make it stop.”

There is no intention to appeal the conviction and sentencing, she says.

At the time the charges against him were made public in May 2017, Oliver was a prominent photographer and videographer in Portland and co-founder of the live-music videography site Into The Woods, according to the local newspaper Willamette Week, for which he had also worked as a freelancer.

It could not be immediately determined how long he had worked as a cameraman for Grimm, which at the time of his arrest Oliver listed on his social media as his most recent job, the Week reported.

Oliver specifically pleaded guilty to and was sentenced for five counts of first-degree rape, three counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct and sexual abuse in the first degree and one count each of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and first-degree attempted rape, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The crimes occurred between June 2007 and March 2016 and were revealed in an investigation launched after detectives heard about assaults against an initial six victims, reports Portland TV station KPTV. News of Oliver’s arrest prompted more victims to come forward.

At the time of Oliver’s arrest in 2017, Hannah Gregg with Into the Woods gave a statement to the TV station that said in part: “The fact that we were inadvertently working with a sexual predator who caused so much harm to people is something that’s going to take me a long time to come to terms with. My utmost admiration goes out to his victims for speaking out, and I wish them peace and healing.”

Another survivor of Oliver’s assaults said during his sentencing last week that he no longer holds power over her or any others.

“You were just a bad Tinder date,” she said, according to the prosecutor’s office. “I rarely thought about you before this and I’ll probably forget your exact name in a few years. I’m here to say that you going away is the only thing to give me solace.”

Oliver’s prison term, with credit for time served since his arrest, will be followed by 11 and a half years of post-prison supervision.

“Mr. Oliver will be an old man when he re-enters society, and a very old man if he lives long enough to be off supervision,” said the prosecutor. “I hope that during those decades that he will think about the pain he has caused these victims and better himself.”