Grieving Wife Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Okla. Sheriff's Office at Center of Racist Recording

The wife of a man who died in police custody in Oklahoma has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the McCurtain County Sheriff's Department — the same department at the center of a controversy surrounding a secret recording that contained racist comments.

Barbara Barrick, the wife of deceased man Bobby Barrick, has filed the wrongful death civil rights lawsuit against the McCurtain County Board of County Commissioners, McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy and several deputies.

On March 13 of last year, Bobby, 45, was found bound and beaten up at a local store in Eagletown, Okla., according to the complaint obtained by PEOPLE. Bobby had allegedly broken a door at the store and climbed on a vehicle that evening.

After authorities found Bobby tied up, the complaint alleges that they handcuffed him and used unnecessary force to detain him. Authorities also allegedly turned off their body cameras once things got physical between them and Bobby, the complaint states.

Authorities and EMS allegedly provided differing accounts as to what transpired that evening. A part-time EMT and firefighter stated that Bobby yelled, "They're trying to kill me" as officers tried to remove him from a patrol vehicle, the complaint states.

The complaint also claims officers tased Bobby multiple times while he was handcuffed, then pulled him out of the vehicle by his feet, "causing him to fall face down on the parking lot."

After Bobby was handcuffed, authorities laid on top of him for an unspecified amount of time, and according to the complaint, while doing so, they restricted his breathing as his face was forced in the ground. While this was going on, Bobby said, "Please don't kill me," the complaint states.

While multiple law enforcement officials were allegedly laying on top of Bobby, an EMT checked for a pulse and didn't find one. Subsequently, Bobby had a seizure, the complaint states. He was transported to a hospital, placed on a ventilator and died five days later.

The complaint states that the McCurtain County Sheriff's Department has "a history of permitting its personnel to engage in unnecessary, unreasonable and excessive force on arrestees who pose no threat" and "the McCurtain County Sheriff (and thus McCurtain County) has a long, deep-seated history and unabated custom of excessive force."

Bobby's wife, Barbara, is seeking $2 million in damages.

"Bobby was full of life," Barbara said at a news conference, News 9 reports. "He was so giving and so thoughtful."

"Bobby was experiencing a mental health crisis," Barbara's attorney Mitchell Garrett said, according to the outlet. Garrett stated the family still doesn't know exactly what happened that evening.

The lawsuit comes shortly after the McCurtain County Sheriff's Department found itself at the center of a controversy involving a recording that was taken after a commissioners meeting on March 6. Nearly two weeks ago, the McCurtain Gazette-News released the audio recording and a front-page exposé about the racist and threatening remarks county officials allegedly made during it.

In the audio, county officials, including Clardy, now former commissioner Mark Jennings, Sheriff's Investigator Alicia Manning and Trust Administrator Larry Hendrix are allegedly heard making crass remarks about a woman who died in an arson fire and also making racist and threatening comments.

As Jennings — who was the County Commissioner for District 2 since November 2020 — began discussing people wanting to run for sheriff, his comments quickly turned racist.

"They don't have a G-- d--- clue what they're getting into," Jennings says. "Not this day and age. I'm gonna tell you something. If it was back in the day, when Alan Marston would take a damn Black guy and whoop their ass and throw him in the cell? I'd run for f------ sheriff."

"Yeah. Well, It's not like that nomore," Clardy responds.

(Marston was the McCurtain County Sheriff in the 1980s, according to The Oklahoman.)

"I know," Jennings says. "Take them down to Mud Creek and hang them up with a d--- rope. But you can't do that anymore. They got more rights than we got."

According to the McCurtain Gazette-News, the conversation later turned to Bruce and Chris Willingham, a father-and-son reporter duo from the paper. (Bruce is the reporter who captured the audio on his recorder.) The officials discussed two "big deep holes" and Jennings mentioned hiring hitmen.

Shortly after the paper released the audio, the Oklahoma Sheriffs' Association announced that Clardy, Manning and Hendrix were suspended from the association. The next day on April 19, Jennings resigned from his position as commissioner, McCurtain Gazette-News reports.

After the recording went viral, protests began outside of the Board of County Commissioners office, and the once-print-only paper created a website to share their reporting. They have since publicly released the transcription of the recording in its entirety.

PEOPLE has reviewed the audio and transcription, but is unable to independently verify the speakers.

When previously reached by phone, the McCurtain County Sheriff's Office declined to provide a comment to PEOPLE about the recording but said that the FBI is now investigating it.

According to KGOU, Okla. Gov. Kevin Stitt is considering impeachment for Clardy.