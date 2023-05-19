S.C. Groom Recalls Last Words His Wife Said Before She Was Killed by Alleged Drunk Driver on Wedding Night

A grieving South Carolina groom is opening up about his wedding night, which began as a fairytale love story but ended in devastation when his bride was killed by an allegedly drunk driver just moments after leaving their reception on a golf cart.

Aric Hutchinson spoke out for the first time about the unimaginable tragedy in a tearful segment that aired on Good Morning America Friday, recalling the final words his late wife, Samantha Miller, told him.

"The last thing I remember her saying is she wanted the night to never end," Hutchinson said. "That's the last thing she said to me."

Miller, 34, died on April 28 in Folly Beach when a car struck the back of a golf cart she was riding in alongside her husband and two others, PEOPLE previously reported. The golf cart was reportedly thrown more than 100 yards and rolled several times, according to a GoFundMe page created by the groom's mother.

Hutchinson said on GMA that he doesn't remember the crash but "wishes he did." He suffered two broken legs and broken bones in his face and back, among other injuries, and has had multiple surgeries since. The two other family members hurt in the wreck have survived.

"I remember waking up — just kind of foggy, out of sorts — and I could see my mom's face," he recounted of the moment he learned of what had happened. "You could tell that something was wrong. And I asked her, 'Where's Sam, where's Sam?' And that's when she told me about the incident and that Sam didn't make it."

"I'm still trying to wrap my head around it," added Hutchinson, of the loss. "That night going on an all time high to an all time low. It's pretty rough to comprehend. ... We had family, friends, from all over the country — everywhere there. And everyone was just so happy. She was so happy. It was [one of the best nights of my life]."

Aric Hutchinson. Good Morning America/ABC News

He got especially emotional when speaking about his late wife, just three weeks after her death. "Sam just had that glow," he said. "She's the type that walked in the room and you noticed."

Staying in the third floor apartment the two of them shared has been "hard," Hutchinson said, "but also nice because it's got Sam written all over it."

"It's nice to be here and have good memories," he said. "I know she's up there watching, just laughing at me trying to get up and down these stairs because it was her decision to go to the third floor."

Samantha Miller. GoFundMe

The suspected drunk driver, 25-year-old Jamie Lee Komoroski, was said to have been driving 65 mph. in a 25 mph. zone before slamming into the golf cart. Her blood alcohol level clocked in at 0.261 percent.

She has been charged with one count of reckless homicide and three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily harm. She remains in custody, according to online court records. It's unclear if she has entered a plea.

Earlier this week, Hutchinson filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Komoroski and names several restaurants and bars where the driver had been "bar hopping" in the hours leading up to the deadly crash, records obtained by PEOPLE show.

"Despite being noticeably and visibly intoxicated at each of these establishments," the lawsuit claimed, "Jaime Komoroski continued to be served, provided, and/or allowed to consume alcohol in each of them."

Aric Hutchinson and Samantha Miller. GoFundMe

Asked on GMA if he had anything to say to the driver, Hutchinson said no. "I can't right now," he explained. "She stole something. She just, she stole an amazing human being who should not have been taken."

Hutchinson returned to Folly Beach last weekend, when more than 100 people gathered to celebrate Miller's life at a vigil.

"She would've loved it," Hutchinson told WYFF News 4. "This is Sam. I mean, she's a beach girl, through and through. We do walk here almost every morning, and this is her send-off for sure. She's up there smiling for sure."