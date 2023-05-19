S.C. Groom Recalls Last Words His Wife Said Before She Was Killed by Alleged Drunk Driver on Wedding Night

Samantha Miller died just hours after she exchanged vows with Aric Hutchinson in Folly Beach, S.C.

By
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Nicole Acosta
Published on May 19, 2023 08:34 AM
Samantha Hutchinson and Aric Hutchinson
Aric Hutchinson and Samantha Miller. Photo: Go Fund Me

A grieving South Carolina groom is opening up about his wedding night, which began as a fairytale love story but ended in devastation when his bride was killed by an allegedly drunk driver just moments after leaving their reception on a golf cart.

Aric Hutchinson spoke out for the first time about the unimaginable tragedy in a tearful segment that aired on Good Morning America Friday, recalling the final words his late wife, Samantha Miller, told him.

"The last thing I remember her saying is she wanted the night to never end," Hutchinson said. "That's the last thing she said to me."

Miller, 34, died on April 28 in Folly Beach when a car struck the back of a golf cart she was riding in alongside her husband and two others, PEOPLE previously reported. The golf cart was reportedly thrown more than 100 yards and rolled several times, according to a GoFundMe page created by the groom's mother.

Hutchinson said on GMA that he doesn't remember the crash but "wishes he did." He suffered two broken legs and broken bones in his face and back, among other injuries, and has had multiple surgeries since. The two other family members hurt in the wreck have survived.

"I remember waking up — just kind of foggy, out of sorts — and I could see my mom's face," he recounted of the moment he learned of what had happened. "You could tell that something was wrong. And I asked her, 'Where's Sam, where's Sam?' And that's when she told me about the incident and that Sam didn't make it."

"I'm still trying to wrap my head around it," added Hutchinson, of the loss. "That night going on an all time high to an all time low. It's pretty rough to comprehend. ... We had family, friends, from all over the country — everywhere there. And everyone was just so happy. She was so happy. It was [one of the best nights of my life]."

Aric Hutchinson, S.C. Groom Recalls Last Words His Wife Said Before She Was Killed by Alleged Drunk Driver on Wedding Night
Aric Hutchinson. Good Morning America/ABC News

He got especially emotional when speaking about his late wife, just three weeks after her death. "Sam just had that glow," he said. "She's the type that walked in the room and you noticed."

Staying in the third floor apartment the two of them shared has been "hard," Hutchinson said, "but also nice because it's got Sam written all over it."

"It's nice to be here and have good memories," he said. "I know she's up there watching, just laughing at me trying to get up and down these stairs because it was her decision to go to the third floor."

A crash in Folly Beach, S.C. killed Samantha Hutchinson and seriously injured her new husband, Aric Hutchinson
Samantha Miller. GoFundMe

The suspected drunk driver, 25-year-old Jamie Lee Komoroski, was said to have been driving 65 mph. in a 25 mph. zone before slamming into the golf cart. Her blood alcohol level clocked in at 0.261 percent.

She has been charged with one count of reckless homicide and three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily harm. She remains in custody, according to online court records. It's unclear if she has entered a plea.

Earlier this week, Hutchinson filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Komoroski and names several restaurants and bars where the driver had been "bar hopping" in the hours leading up to the deadly crash, records obtained by PEOPLE show.

"Despite being noticeably and visibly intoxicated at each of these establishments," the lawsuit claimed, "Jaime Komoroski continued to be served, provided, and/or allowed to consume alcohol in each of them."

A crash in Folly Beach, S.C. killed Samantha Hutchinson and seriously injured her new husband, Aric Hutchinson
Aric Hutchinson and Samantha Miller. GoFundMe

Asked on GMA if he had anything to say to the driver, Hutchinson said no. "I can't right now," he explained. "She stole something. She just, she stole an amazing human being who should not have been taken."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Hutchinson returned to Folly Beach last weekend, when more than 100 people gathered to celebrate Miller's life at a vigil.

"She would've loved it," Hutchinson told WYFF News 4. "This is Sam. I mean, she's a beach girl, through and through. We do walk here almost every morning, and this is her send-off for sure. She's up there smiling for sure."

Related Articles
Samantha Hutchinson and Aric Hutchinson
Grieving S.C. Groom Sues Suspected Drunk Driver and Bars for Bride's 'Preventable' Death
Arthur C. Jensen, Adara Bunn
An Ill. Man Lured a Teen to His Home with the Promise of 'Disney' Cups. Then He Strangled Her to Death
17yo Shot Outside D.C. High School
Teen, 17, Killed in Shooting Outside of Washington, D.C., High School: Police
Lori Vallow Daybell mugshot. Credit: Madison County Jail.
Lori Vallow Daybell Juror Says He 'Put a Face to Evil' During Child Murderer's Trial
Lori Vallow Daybell mugshot. Credit: Madison County Jail.
Breaking: Lori Vallow Daybell Indicted for Allegedly Conspiring to Kill Her Niece's Husband in Arizona
Meghan Markle at Women of Vision Awards
N.Y.C. Mayor Slams Paparazzi After 'Near Catastrophic Car Chase' Involving Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Madeline Molina Pantoja
Texas Woman Overheard Arguing with Man Vanished a Week Ago Leaving Phone, Car Keys & Dog Behind
Kayla-Unbehaun
Father of Missing Girl Found After 'Unsolved Mystery' Tip 'Overjoyed': 'As We Get to Know Each Other Again'
Deven Grey
An Allegedly Abused Woman Who'd 'Had Enough' Killed Her Boyfriend: Was It Murder or Self-Defense?
Samantha Hutchinson and Aric Hutchinson
'She's Up There Smiling': Husband of Bride Killed on Golf Cart After Wedding Speaks Out at Beach Vigil
Funeral for Leigh Anne's son Matthew Davis
12-Year-Old Accused of Killing Sonic Drive-In Worker After Confrontation in Texas
lori vallow daybell trial
Video Shows Lori Vallow Daybell Receiving Guilty Verdicts for Killing Children
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
At Least 3 People Killed, 2 Officers Injured in 'Active Shooter' Incident in New Mexico
Lori Vallow Daybell mugshot. Credit: Madison County Jail.
New Mugshot of Lori Vallow Daybell Released After She's Convicted of Murdering Her 2 Kids
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=615478267281530&set=pb.100064580866313.-2207520000. Thursday evening our organization was shaken by the senseless and tragic loss of our dear friend and colleague Gwendolyn Bass-Kemp. Gwen served as a billing specialist within the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Prevention Bureau and has been a valued member of the city for 18 years. Even though she was small in stature, Gwen’s smile, laughter and personality filled a room as if she was a giant. Gwen lost her life late Thursday night as a result of a domestic violence murder/suicide incident that occurred at her home in Fort Lauderdale. Gwen was a sister, mother and grandmother who was taken from her family and friends far too early. If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence please don’t ignore it. There are avenues of help if you are willing to do what needs to be done. Please don’t let Gwen’s tragedy be in vain. #cityoffortlauderdale #domesticviolenceawareness #domesticabuseawareness National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-7233 https://www.thehotline.org See less
Beloved Fire & Rescue Volunteer Found Slain by Boyfriend in Murder-Suicide After 911 Call by Her Son
Rossana Delgado
Ga. Mom Was Lured with False Promise of Shopping Trip, Then Tortured and Killed by Drug Traffickers