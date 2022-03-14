Grieving Mother Pushes Tenn. Bill to Make Drunk Drivers Pay Child Support If Parents Are Killed in Crash

Under Bentley's Law, drunk drivers would be responsible for paying child support to a victim's surviving children after a fatal crash

A Tennessee woman wants drunk drivers to pay financial consequences after her son and grandson were killed in a fatal car crash.

Cecilia Williams' son, Cordell Williams, his fiancée, Lacy, and their 4-month-old son, Cordell II, were killed by a drunk driver, David Thurby, while driving in Missouri in April 2021. Thurby, who is from Fenton, Mo., was subsequently charged with three counts of driving while intoxicated, causing the death of another, per CBS News.

Cecilia is now raising the late couple's surviving children, Mason and Bentley, and wants drunk drivers to be held responsible in a new way.

As reported by Parents, Cecilia has created Tennessee's "Bentley's Law," which calls for an individual "who has been convicted of vehicular homicide or aggravated vehicular homicide due to intoxication" to pay child support to each of the victim's children until they are 18 and high school graduates.

"The main aspect of Bentley's Law is financial responsibility by the offender," Cecilia told CBS News in November, adding that the surviving children "deserve to get that compensation because you're talking about raising children that their parents are no longer here."

The legislation was sponsored by Rep. Mark Hall in Tennessee's General Assembly.

Under Bentley's Law (HB1834), which has already been introduced in other states such as Missouri, Oklahoma, Illinois, Virginia, Alabama, Louisiana and Pennsylvania, the court will decide how much money is distributed to the child based on the needs of the child and their surviving parent or guardian. The standard of living the child is used to is also considered.

If the driver is in jail and can't pay, they'll be required to start payments one year after their release. "If a defendant's child maintenance payments are set to terminate but the defendant's obligation is not paid in full, the payments will continue until paid in full," the bill adds. The defendant will not have to pay child support if the surviving parent or guardian files a civil lawsuit and receives a judgment before the sentencing court rules on child support payments.

Bentley's Law was passed in Tennessee's House of Representatives on Feb. 28. It will now go to the Senate and the governor's desk to be passed into law.

She has since set her sights on getting the bill passed in Missouri with the help of Rep. Mike Henderson, who introduced it as HB1954 in the state, KY3 reports.

"I was kind of astounded that the state didn't have anything in place like this," Henderson told the news outlet.

"I did not create Bentley's Law for my family. When I created this law, I created Bentley's want to help other people to help other kids," said Cecilia to the publication. "I know if they had a choice in life they would choose to be with their mom and dad and their baby brother but they weren't given that choice. That choice was made for them. There's no fairness in that."