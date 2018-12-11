4 Siblings, Ages 2 to 8, Killed in Alleged DUI Crash: 'Now I Have Nothing,' Says Heartbroken Mom

A South Carolina mother is struggling to cope with the deaths of her four children, who were killed in a crash Friday while being driven by an alleged drunk driver, according to multiple reports.

Arnez Yaron Jamison Sr., 27, was allegedly driving the children — Arnez Yaron Jamison Jr., 4; Robbiana Evans, 6; Jamire Halley, 8, and 2-year-old Ar’mani Jamison — around 12:30 a.m. near Taylors when the car they were in went off the side of a highway and struck several trees, according to the Pensacola News Journal.

Arnez Jr., Evans, and Halley died at the scene, and Ar’mani died on Sunday at a hospital, WLKY reported.

“[Four] faces ill never see again, yall broke mommy with this,” Jackie Brown, the children’s mother, wrote in a Facebook post on Friday.

“I love yall and ill see yall real soon idk how to make it without yall here with me,” the post added.

Jackie Brown (center) with her children GoFundMe

Jamison Sr. was initially charged with three counts of felony DUI resulting in death and one count of DUI resulting in great bodily injury, the News Journal reported. However, the latter charge will likely be upgraded to DUI resulting in death due to Ar’mani’s death.

He is also charged with child endangerment and driving with a suspended license, according to the publication.

Jamison Sr., who was hospitalized after the crash, was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time, according to WLKY. Authorities said one of the children was restrained, but it is unclear whether the other children were, the station reported.

Jackie Brown with children Jamire Halley, Ar'mani Jamison, Robbiana Evans and Arnez yaron Jamison Jr. GoFundMe

It was not immediately clear if Jamison Sr. has entered a plea to the charges against him or retained a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

A family friend set up a GoFundMe page to help Brown cover funeral expenses. On the fundraising page, the friend described Brown as “a perfect mother.”

“My children were my everything. Very good, well-mannered children,” Brown told the News Journal. “My oldest was very helpful, friendly, Jamire was so lovable … Rabbiana, she was very helpful. Ar’mani, my baby girl. Very sassy.”

She added: “I’m gonna miss them. My children were my everything. Now that they’re gone, it’s like I’m gone. I love them so much and it’s never gonna be the same. It’s like I’m incomplete without them. All that I had. Now I have nothing at all. It’s very hard.”