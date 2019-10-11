Grieving Mom Confronts Man Who Killed, Dismembered Her Daughter: 'Threw Her Out Like Trash'

Image zoom Ashley Young Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office

The grieving mother of Ashley Young stood in court on Thursday, holding a box containing a portion of her daughter’s cremains, and unleashed on the man convicted of killing and dismembering the Michigan woman, telling him at one point, “You do not deserve to breathe.”

Before being sentenced to between 100 and 200 years for slaughtering Young in late 2018, Ashley’s mother, Kristine Young, berated 30-year-old Jared Chance in open court. At trial, prosecutors argued that Chance killed and cut up his friend last November for no other reason than he believed he’d get away with it.

Numerous local news outlets, including WOOD-TV and WTKR, were on hand for Thursday’s emotional sentencing hearing, where Young — at times screaming — gave Chance a piece of her mind.

“You threw her out like trash,” Young yelled. “Jared Chance, I hate you … I do not know what Ashley saw in you that was worth saving.”

Ashley Young was last seen November 29, 2018, while visiting Chance — someone she’d considered an old friend — in Grand Rapids. To date, only her torso has been recovered.

Her head, hands and feet have not been found. Chance was offered a plea deal in exchange for information on the location of the remaining body parts. He refused.

“You will never tell me where she is because you like to torment people, you like to hurt them, you enjoy it,” Young said to him in court, according to MLive.com.

“Because if you didn’t,” she continued, “you would have told us. You would have told us a long damn time ago. You didn’t. You are a coward.”

Chance did not speak in court Thursday.

A jury convicted Chance of second-degree murder, mutilation and evidence tampering charges on September 30, following a five-day trial.

Attempts to reach Chance’s lawyer were unsuccessful Friday.