Grieving S.C. Groom Sues Suspected Drunk Driver and Bars for Bride's 'Preventable' Death

Aric Hutchinson filed the suit this week on behalf of his late wife Samantha Miller, who died in the crash that happened moments after leaving their wedding reception

By Nicole Acosta
Published on May 18, 2023 04:43 PM
Samantha Hutchinson and Aric Hutchinson
Aric Hutchinson and Samantha Miller. Photo: Go Fund Me

A South Carolina groom who lost his bride moments after leaving their wedding reception on a golf cart has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the allegedly drunk driver who's accused of killing her and names several restaurants and bars where the driver had been "bar hopping" in the hours leading up to the deadly crash.

Aric Hutchinson, 36, filed the suit on behalf of his late wife Samantha Miller, 34, and alleged that her death could have been preventable had the "negligent" establishments not over-served alcohol to Jamie Komoroski, the woman charged in Miller's April 28 death in Folly Beach, records reviewed by PEOPLE show.

The lawsuit states that the driver " … began at El Gallo Bar and Grill near Daniel Island … then she made her way to Folly Beach where she began bar hopping down Center Street, making stops at the Drop In, The Crab Shack, and Snapper Jacks."

"Despite being noticeably and visibly intoxicated at each of these establishments," the lawsuit claims, "Jaime Komoroski continued to be served, provided, and/or allowed to consume alcohol in each of them."

The suit also alleges that "By the end of the night, Jamie Komoroski was grossly and dangerously intoxicated."

Komoroski had a blood alcohol level of 0.261 percent, the suit states. The level is more than three times the legal limit in South Carolina. Attorneys also allege that Komoroski was allowed to get behind the wheel of her car and drive along East Ashley Avenue, where she reached speeds of 65 mph in a 25 mph zone before slamming into the golf cart.

Miller died on the scene from blunt force injuries sustained in the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal previously told PEOPLE in a statement. She was still wearing her wedding dress.

A crash in Folly Beach, S.C. killed Samantha Hutchinson and seriously injured her new husband, Aric Hutchinson
Samantha Miller. GoFundMe

Aric Hutchinson and two others – listed in the suit as Benjamin Garrett and Aric's minor nephew, B.G. – were injured, but are expected to recover.

"The state grants restaurants and bars a license for the privilege to serve alcohol, and with that privilege comes a responsibility to the community to serve patrons responsibly and to deny service to individuals who are visibly intoxicated," Danny Dalton, the family's Charleston-based attorney, said in a statement.

According to the lawsuit, the establishments " … as licensed sellers of beer, wine, and liquor for consumption pursuant to South Carolina law, had a duty to obey all laws and regulations regarding the sale of alcoholic beverages and exercise due care …" adding that they have " … a duty of care not to allow patrons to become intoxicated, to not serve alcohol to intoxicated persons."

Komoroski is charged with one count of reckless homicide and three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily harm, according to online court records. She is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston, according to WCBD-TV. It's unclear if she has entered a plea.

This photo provided by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, in South Carolina, shows Jamie Lee Komoroski
Jamie Lee Komoroski. Charleston County Sheriff's Office via AP

"There are still many details we don't know about the sequence of events leading up to the tragic crash, but by filing a lawsuit, we can begin the legal discovery process that allows us to get the answers that Samantha's family deserves," Dalton said.

According to FOX News, Komoroski hired defense attorneys Nathan S. Williams and Christopher S. Gramiccioni. Williams and Garmiccioni said in a statement obtained by the outlet that "all facts will come to light" in court.

