Gretchen Carlson helped pioneer the #MeToo movement when she sued Fox News and its chairman, Roger Ailes, in 2016

Former Fox News Sex Harassment Whistleblower Gretchen Carlson on Cosby Release: 'We Will Continue This Fight'

When Gretchen Carlson heard that Bill Cosby's sex assault conviction would be overturned, she initially didn't believe the news was real.

"It was shocking. I mean, I thought that I didn't hear it correctly at first," the PEOPLE (The TV Show!) contributor told Jeremy Parsons in an interview. "And especially when you hear that it's just a legal technicality, of course, there's just a tremendous amount of anger about it."

Cosby's conviction in 2018 was a landmark moment in the #MeToo movement — one Carlson helped pioneer five years ago next week in 2016, when she sued her former employer, Fox News, and its chairman Roger Ailes for sexual harassment. Accusations from six additional women followed, and Ailes was forced to resign from Fox News in July 2016. He died the following year.

The #MeToo movement has gained steam since then — and despite the decision of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to vacate Cosby's conviction, Carlson is optimistic about its future.

Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Norristown, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Bill Cosby | Credit: Matt Slocum/AP

"I don't think that this is what anyone would choose to have happened, but I also don't think that it stops the movement. Women are still coming forward. They need to continue to speak up. So, I remain optimistic that the time is now to continue to come forward."

The decision of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court Wednesday to overturn Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction hinged on a legal technicality, dating back to 2005, when a Montgomery County, Pa., prosecutor announced he would not prosecute Cosby on allegations he sexually assaulted Andrea Constand.

Cosby, under the impression he would not face prosecution, subsequently testified during a deposition that he gave quaaludes to women with whom he wanted to have sex. But when a later Montgomery County prosecutor brought charges against Cosby, his deposition was used against him in court. In its Wednesday ruling that sprung Cosby from prison, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court held that his Fifth Amendment rights had been violated.

"This mistake was made more than 15 years ago, when the prosecutor then decided to tell Cosby that he would never criminally charge him if he participated in the civil trial," says Carlson. "And to say that back then, according to the prosecutor, he didn't think he had enough evidence, even though he believed Andrea Constand. How do you know how that's going to flush out?"

Bill Cosby On Trial On Three Aggravated Sexual Assault Charges Andrea Constand | Credit: Mark Makela/Getty

Over the years, 60 women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct.

Carlson says that for them, Wednesday's news was especially "horrible."

"Listen, this is such an emotional experience to find the courage to come forward and then to have it ripped away from you, where you finally felt the slight bit of satisfaction that you got justice," she says. "I mean, I'm thinking about the bravery of all of those women today, and I just want to let them know that I'm with them. We will continue this fight. We are the movement."

After Cosby was released, Phylicia Rashad, his former co-star on The Cosby Show, celebrated the news, posting a photo of Cosby in a since-deleted tweet, writing, "FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted — a miscarriage of justice is corrected!"

Carlson says Rashad's tweet was hurtful to survivors.

"I believe that that tweet is actually almost as harmful as overturning the case," she says. "Because as long as we still have people in our society who put comments like that out there, that justice was served because he's finally out of prison, that continues to harm this movement that we're working so hard to change."

She adds, "One of the biggest points of making this successful, is getting people to understand that women are telling the truth."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

PEOPLE (the TV Show!) is a half-hour daily TV show inspired by the brand's unique combination of the most popular celebrity and inspirational human-interest stories, including entertainment news, exclusive interviews, feature stories, beauty and style, true crime and more. The show airs Monday-Friday in all 12 Meredith markets, including Atlanta, Phoenix, St. Louis, Portland, Nashville, Kansas City, Hartford-New Haven, Greenville-Spartanburg, Las Vegas, Mobile-Pensacola, Flint-Saginaw and Springfield-Holyoke.