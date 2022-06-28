Gret Glyer's murder Friday was the first to occur in Fairfax, Va., in 14 years

CEO of Non-Profit that Helped the Needy Is Fatally Shot Inside Home, No Suspects ID'd

The founder and CEO of DonorSee, a non-profit crowdfunding platform with a goal of helping those in need, was shot to death late last week in Fairfax, Va., and his killer remains at large, according to police.

Officers were summoned to the home of Gret Glyer just before 3 a.m. Friday morning.

Police entered the residence and found the 32-year-old father dead from a gunshot wound.

According to police radio audio obtained by WTTG, a dispatcher told responding officers the 911 caller, Gret's wife Heather Glyer, said "she heard a loud noise and believes her husband has been shot ... She believes someone came into the house."

The station reports that a neighbor told police they'd heard three shots.

A back door at the Glyer residence was found ajar.

Authorities have classified Glyer's death as a homicide — the first homicide to occur in the city in 14 years.

At this stage, police have not identified any potential suspects or persons of interest in the case.

Gret Glyer

Heather Glyer spoke to WTTG, telling the station DonorSee was her husband's "heart and his vision."

The platform he created is now being used to raise money for Glyer's wife and two children, who were home at the time of the fatal incident.

"Gret lived his life in the pursuit of helping others," reads a statement from DonorSee. "He has left a legacy that will live on through DonorSee, of changing the world for the better and helping those who need it most. He is a shining light that inspired those he met, and many more he did not meet."

The statement continues: "He was a courageous and kind leader, who treated everyone like family, and he always had a positive attitude that encouraged you to push a little harder, do a little more, and smile a little bigger. The loss of Gret only pushes us to honor his dream in ending global poverty even more, and do as he did — leave the world a better place than how we found it. We are creating this project today to raise funds to support Gret's family: his wife and young children following their tragic loss. All of the funds from this project will go to his family."