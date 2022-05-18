Grandparents Face Murder Charges After 'Sweet' 7-Year-Old Girl Mauled to Death by Family Dog

Olivia Grace Floyd, a "spunky, sweet and caring little girl who got along with everyone and loved life," succumbed to her injuries on Jan. 29 after being mauled by her grandparents' Rottweiler

Grandparents Charged with Murder After 7-Year-Old Girl Mauled to Death by Rottweiler

The grandparents of a little girl who was mauled to death by their 4-year-old Rottweiler are now facing murder charges.

Olivia Grace Floyd of Fishersville, Virginia was rushed by ambulance to Augusta Health after authorities responded to a report of a dog attack at a residence on Jan. 29, a news release from the Waynesboro County Police Department read.

Little Olivia, only 7 years old, later succumbed to her injuries. An unidentified woman was also injured in the attack but was treated and released.

According to a joint news release from the Waynesboro County Police Department and Waynesboro Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, Stephen Christopher Kachmar and Penny Lee Bashlor of Waynesboro were indicted by the Special Grand Jury on May 13 on the following charges: Murder, non-capital; manslaughter: involuntary; abuse child, serious injury; cruelty/injure child; and vicious dog-serious injure person, all of which are felonies.

Both Kachmar, 60, and Bashlor, 64, face up to 70 years in prison and are currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Additionally, Olivia's parents, Brooks Anthony Floyd and Alicia Rene Floyd are also facing one charge each of cruelty/injure child, which carries a potential sentence of up to five years.

Brooks, 39, is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail. Alicia, 37, was released on a personal recognizance bond on Friday.

It is unclear if all parties have obtained legal representation who can comment on their behalf.

The Waynesboro Commonwealth's Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Olivia was a second grader at Wilson Elementary, according to her obituary. Described as a "spunky, sweet and caring little girl who got along with everyone and loved life," Olivia loved cheerleading, gymnastics, dance, unicorns, and animals, and attended Linville Creek Church of the Brethren. Her favorite colors were purple and pink.

A GoFundMe set up for the family to cover Olivia's funeral expenses raised nearly $30,000, and those whose lives were touched by Olivia offered kind words in wake of her tragic death.

"My heart breaks for this young family. This beautiful child was a school friend of my great grandchildren Jax & Lucia. Unimaginable loss," wrote one family friend.