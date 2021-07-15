A spokesperson for the Maine State Police tells PEOPLE that Sherry Johnson allegedly lied to investigators on June 23 about her daughter's whereabouts

Grandmother of Slain Boy, 3, Whose Mom Allegedly Covered Abuse with Temporary Tattoos, Is Also Charged

The grandmother of Maddox Williams — the 3-year-old boy who authorities say was beaten to death last month, allegedly by his own mother — is facing serious criminal charges in Maine, PEOPLE confirms.

Sherry Johnson was arrested June 30 and charged with hindering the apprehension or prosecution of her daughter, Maddox's mother, Jessica Trefethen, Maine State Police confirm.

Trefethen, 35, has been in custody since June 23, three days after Maddox died. She has yet to enter a plea to the single count of murder filed against her.

According to Maine State Police, Johnson, 59, allegedly lied to investigators on June 23 about Trefethen's whereabouts.

Johnson allegedly told police she had dropped her daughter off at a boat launch in Searsport in the hours after Maddox's death. But a state police spokesperson tells PEOPLE surveillance footage reveals that Johnson's car was never in the area.

Later, Johnson said she had dropped Trefethen off at her home in Bucksport, Maine State Police allege.

Investigators confronted Johnson, who then acknowledged Trefethen was inside her home.

Maddox died on June 20 from blunt force trauma.

An autopsy showed the abused boy suffered massive internal bleeding caused by a ruptured bowel. He also had a fractured spine, bleeding on the brain, and bruises on his arms, legs and head, which were covered with temporary stick-on tattoos.

Maddox was rushed to the hospital for treatment on the same day he died.

Police say Trefethen told them the boy had fallen to the ground after tripping over a dog leash. She also allegedly told detectives Maddox was subsequently kicked in the head by his 8-year-old sister.

Johnson posted $2,000 bail for her release and could not be reached for comment.

PEOPLE was unable to determine if Johnson has entered a plea to the charge against her.

A judge has ordered Johnson to have no contact with her daughter.