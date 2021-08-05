91-Year-Old Grandma Killed in 'Horrific' Hit-and-Run, Police Looking for Driver with $50K Reward

Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Los Angeles that saw a driver back up over a 91-year-old woman, who was then left for dead when the driver fled the scene.

At about 7 a.m. Monday, the victim was struck while walking across an alleyway, and the vehicle was "backing unsafely when the suspect vehicle collided with a pedestrian," according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver then got out of the truck and noticed the pedestrian "laying on the roadway." Police say the driver "moved the vehicle out of the roadway, stood around her vehicle for approximately three minutes, then returned to her vehicle and left the location failing to render aid."

The victim died from her injuries at a nearby hospital after the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and took her to seek medical attention.

Police also released footage of the hit-and-run.

According to KABC, family members identified the victim as Soon Kim, who has two children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Her grandson Rich Henderson told the outlet, "Our grandmother lived a very full life, a very happy woman. Lived for her family, her grandkids."

"To die in such a horrific way— we were expecting the call at 91 years old that she had died peacefully in her sleep. To get that call [instead] is truly heartbreaking," he added.

Henderson said Kim was a South Korean immigrant who lived in the neighborhood where she was killed. "She really had a tough life," he said. "Her perseverance through life inspired all her children and her grandchildren."