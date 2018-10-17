A Mississippi grandmother has been arrested after a 20-month-old little girl’s lifeless body was found inside an oven, burnt and stabbed, PEOPLE confirms.

Around 7 p.m. on Monday evening, authorities were called to a residence in the small city fo Shaw after a family member made the shocking discovery, Bolivar County Sheriff Kevin Williams said during a press conference Tuesday, WREG reports.

After arriving on the scene, the baby, who authorities believe was stabbed before being placed inside the heated oven, was pronounced dead.

The girl’s grandmother, 48-year-old Carolyn Jones was immediately taken into custody and has now been charged with first-degree murder, the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to PEOPLE. Her bond has been set at $500,000.

It is not clear if the baby was alive when she was put inside the oven.

Williams said “authorities have reason to believe the child was stabbed and burned,” but the baby’s body has been transported to a crime lab to confirm the exact cause of death.

“Dark days such as these can only be brightened when justice has been served,” Williams said.

“I’ve been in law enforcement a long time, 26 years almost. Some of the most horrific scenes I’ve seen in law enforcement involve children. Those are some of the— they have an effect on us. We don’t want it to happen, but unfortunately, things like this happen.”

“This is one of the most horrible things I’ve seen,” Williams added.

The Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department also told PEOPLE, the child “was living at the residence with Jones at the time of the murder.”

Prior to Jones’ arrest, authorities were only called to the residence one time after a “reptile was found in the house.” “It is a relatively quiet neighborhood,” Williams explained.

When asked for a motive, Williams said, “We are trying to figure that out ourselves. We have no idea at this point.”

“The Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office is working in conjunction with the Shaw Police Department, the Bolivar County District Attorney’s office, the Bolivar County Coroner’s office, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to collect all the evidence so that we can ensure justice for this innocent victim,” Williams added.