Grandma and Mom Killed in Omaha House Explosion Hours After Protective Order Granted Against Grandson

A mother and her daughter were killed in a Nebraska home explosion that occurred just hours after the mother was granted a domestic abuse protection order against her grandson, who was critically injured in the blast, according to a local report.

The Omaha World-Herald reported that Theresa Toledo, 74, died at the scene alongside her daughter Angela Toledo, 45, in the Tuesday morning explosion, which also severely damaged two other homes on the Omaha block, Omaha Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick told reporters.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Theresa's partner Larry Rodriguez, 72, and grandson Alexander Toledo, 27, were injured and transported to Nebraska Medical Center, according to the newspaper. Alexander was reportedly flown to a burn unit in Kansas City for treatment.

Authorities said the cause of the blast remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.

The tragedy came just one day after Theresa was granted a domestic abuse protection order against Alexander, who was living in the basement of her home on 51st Street, according to documents filed in the District Court of Douglas County and obtained by PEOPLE.

In her application for the order, Theresa wrote that she wanted Alexander out of the house because he had allegedly been abusing drugs, including methamphetamine, and that he had many electronics plugged into the walls and ceiling of the basement, which she feared would start a fire.

“I need Alex out of my house now before he destroys my house or harms me, the drugs make him crazy,” she wrote.

Theresa also alleged in her court filing that during a visit to her elderly mother in June, Alexander drove her car to a Walmart and stole an iPad, which resulted in his arrest. She added that he was arrested once more "about a month ago" for drug possession, and spent a week in jail, for which he has a court hearing in January.

The petition to obtain a protection order filed by Theresa — whose daughter Angela is Alexander's mother —was approved on Monday afternoon by a Douglas County Judge, who said Alexander must leave the house, and must not contact Theresa. The World-Herald also reported that local police officers went to Theresa's house earlier in the day to investigate a disturbance.

Fitzgerald said the blast sent off “quite a bit of debris,” and that firefighters helped evacuate both sides of the block.

“I heard this loud explosion, and you could feel it. Everybody felt it,” neighbor Carlos Hernandez told ABC affiliate KETV. “When I got up there, I was hollering, ‘If there’s anybody in there,’ because if there was, I was going to try to help the best I could.”

RELATED VIDEO: NJ State Troopers Rescue Man From Truck Just Before Explosion

One dog was also killed in the explosion, while another is doing well after receiving oxygen, Fox affiliate KPTM reported.

Theresa’s niece Cathie DeLoa told the World-Herald that her aunt was a beloved member of the family who was retired and loved making Mexican food.

“She loved her family. She loved her kids, her grandkids,” DeLoa said. “She was always there for everybody. She’d do anything for anybody.”